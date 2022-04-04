New book details notorious female stagecoach robber of the Wild West, raised in Rochester

Pearl Hart, aka Lillie Davy, in 1899, posing with the pistol she used to rob a stagecoach in Arizona.

Rochester in the 1880s was a boisterous place: thousands of unskilled immigrants arriving each year, a thriving vice district on Front Street and a city government beset by corruption and cronyism.

The authorities were overmatched, to say the least. And yet somehow their single greatest headache, according to one reporter, were the underage children — in particular, the daughters — of a single family.

“There is probably no family in this city that has, in the past two years, gained as much undesirable distinction as has the Davy family,” the Democrat and Chronicle wrote in 1877. “To the police, this family has been a source of endless trouble, and officers say it would be hard to name one of the children who since infancy has not been arrested on various occasions.”

The most notorious of the Davy children was Lillie, who in 1887 was 16 years old and already estranged from the first of a series of n’er-do-well husbands.

Her rap sheet began with an arrest at age 11 for stealing a cow in Ontario, Canada, where she was born. Seeking to escape an abusive father and crushing poverty, she and her sisters worked as prostitutes, con artists and petty thieves wherever they landed, including a formative stretch in Rochester during their teenage years.

But Rochester was only the beginning of Lillie Davy’s remarkable career. A decade later she had moved to the west and re-invented herself as Pearl Hart. Under that name she robbed a stagecoach in Arizona, becoming the most infamous female bandit of the Old West.

Wildcat, by John Boessenecker

Her life story is told for the first time in a new book, “Wildcat,” by the veteran western historian John Boessenecker.

“From watching TV, you’d think half the cowboys in the Old West were women,” he said. “But the idea of a female western outlaw is in reality very, very rare. And among women outlaws, she was the most notorious.”

At a time when women’s roles were tightly prescribed, Davy broke the mold in every possible way. She smoked cigarettes and preferred men’s clothing, often posing as a male during her criminal escapades. She moved among romantic partners, cities and pseudonyms at a dizzying rate. She and her sisters were media savvy and charming — a talent that helped them engineer countless jail breaks across the country.

“I shall make no defense,” she told a reporter in 1899 after being arrested for the stagecoach robbery. “I don’t care what the world does with me. I’d do it all over again if I had the chance.”

Davy was born in 1871 in rural Ontario, the third of nine children. Her father was an alcoholic — “a worthless wretch,” in Lillie Davy’s words — who abused his wife and children and spent long stretches in jail, including for attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint.

The family moved constantly as her father searched for work (or as they sought to escape him). That included a move to Rochester in 1885, where they lived off Lake Avenue on what is now Glendale Park.

Here Lillie Davy, married at age 15 to an abusive house burglar after her previous fiancé, a 36-year-old alcoholic bigamist, fled the country. She worked days at the Kimball Tobacco Co. and nights in the brothels on Front Street.

She served a stint in the juvenile detention facility at what is now Edgerton Park before leaving for Buffalo with her sister, who at age 16 was running one of the most prominent brothels in that city.

The sisters drifted west, getting into trouble in Minnesota and Illinois. At one point the authorities in Chicago telegraphed the police chief in Rochester, asking him to pay their train fare back home. He responded that "Chicago would confer a favor on Rochester by keeping the girls."

Lillie Davy in the mid-1890s, before she adopted the alias Pearl Hart.

In 1893 Davy decamped for Colorado, seeking to escape yet another abusive partner. She would spend the rest of her life in the west, largely under the pseudonym Pearl Hart.

The robbery that made her famous happened May 29, 1899 at Kane Spring Canyon, Arizona. Davy, posing as a man, and her accomplice, a man named Joe Boot, studied the stage schedule for an opportune target and found a bend in the road that would conceal them until the last moment.

They jumped in front of the stagecoach with pistols and called for it to halt, then took more than $400 from the driver and three passengers, leaving each of them about $2 for expenses.

"Being a good fellow, I kind of hate to see folks dead broke, so I'll stake you all," she told them, as she later recounted the story from jail. "And now take a run back along the trail for the good of your health."

Davy and Boot spent the next week on the run before being captured 100 miles south of the site of the crime. She was sent to jail, escaped and was recaptured before landing in the notorious prison in Yuma, becoming its only female inmate.

There she was allowed to speak regularly with reporters, who bought her half-truths wholesale and made her a national sensation. Somehow, no one seems to have connected the dots between the robber Pearl Hart and the juvenile delinquent Lillie Davy, who had made headlines just a few years earlier.

Davy was released on parole after three years. She married again, this time in St. Louis, and for the most part kept out of trouble. Her sister Katy had broken into theater and the fledgling silent film industry and the two of them strived to provide their aged, long-suffering mother with a few final peaceful years.

"They say the only thing that cures a con is old age, and that probably had something to do with it," Boessenecker said. "But you can see that they all had this innate intelligence."

Davy spent two years living with her daughter in Honolulu, helping to raise two grandchildren, then spent the last years of her life in Los Angeles. She died in 1935 — and while Pearl Hart was still notorious, Lillie Davy died in obscurity.

John Boessenecker

It was only the recent advent of digitized newspaper and genealogical records that allowed Boessenecker, the author of several books of western history, to piece her full life story together at last.

While newspaper coverage of Pearl Hart tended toward the lurid, Boessenecker said he tried to balance the competing aspects of the story: a traumatic childhood, a life of rip-roaring adventure and a long list of victims left behind.

"It’s sort of difficult for me to justify any outlaws’ career," he said. "But with Pearl Hart, the upbringing and the lack of education — I am sympathetic because of their background. ... They just wanted to escape. ...

"For her to go through all these adventures was just unheard of."

