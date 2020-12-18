A New Book Explorers the Architectural Power of Memorials

Elizabeth Stamp
  • Completed by Kimmel Eshkolot Architects in 2017, the National Memorial Hall for Israel’s Fallen is set in the hillside of Mount Herzl and features a wall of names comprising over 23,000 bricks, each with the name of a fallen soldier, the date of their death, and space for a candle. The commemorative bricks surround the central void, which is flooded with light by the oculus at the top of a funnel-shaped ceiling.
  • Tadao Ando designed this memorial to the victims of the Great Hanshin earthquake, which killed more than 6,000 people in 1995, at Awaji Yumebutai, a conference center and hotel development. One hundred flower beds, a 33-foot-wide waterfall, and sets of concrete stairs are set into the hillside at the highest point of the mixed-use complex, which includes an amphitheater, church, restaurants, and site for tea ceremonies.
  • Located in Hyde Park, this oval-shaped granite fountain, which opened in 2004, pays tribute to the late Princess of Wales. Water cascades through Gustafson Porter + Bowman’s design and slows to a stop at the basin, creating a calming, reflective space.
  • Titled <em>Infinite Wave,</em> architect George King’s 2019 memorial to the 31 British nationals killed in terrorist attacks in Tunisia in 2015 was inspired by flowing water. The structure is made up of 31 steel tubes that create a “wavelike arch” and is surrounded by concentric circles of granite. The shape of the memorial changes based on the vantage point, resembling a set of wings from the side and an eye from above.
  • Memorializing lives lost in Mexico’s drug war, local firm Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos’s 2012 Memorial to the Victims of Violence in Mexico used CorTen steel, water, light, and trees to create a poetic, impactful experience. Quotes on memory, violence, and other topics are inscribed on many of the 70 steel panels that are set vertically and horizontally throughout the space. A 13,000-square-foot reflecting pool is partially topped with grates, allowing visitors to walk across the water.
  • Completed in 2016, the New York City AIDS Memorial is located beside the former site of St. Vincent’s Hospital, which was at the center of the AIDS epidemic. The open and airy design by Studio AI Architects was selected from 475 entries in a design competition. The centerpiece of the memorial is a white steel–and–aluminum pavilion, which covers a fountain, benches, and an installation by artist Jenny Holzer.
  • Designed by MASS Design Group, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice pays tribute to the 4,400 Black Americans murdered in lynchings from 1877 to 1950. Six-foot-tall CorTen steel slabs hang from the ceiling of the pavilion, each representing one of the 816 U.S. counties where a lynching took place. Established by human rights lawyer and Equal Justice Initiative executive director Bryan Stevenson, the memorial was designed to change over time, as the respective counties claim their corresponding slabs that surround the pavilion and place them in their communities following an acknowledgment and reconciliation process.
  • The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture was established by an act of Congress in 2003 and opened in 2016, almost a century after it was first conceived. The museum, which is located on the National Mall, was designed by David Adjaye—lead designer for the Freelon Adjaye Bond SmithGroup—and is home to galleries displaying over 3,000 artifacts. The Contemplative Court, shown here, features a cylindrical fountain that surrounds a skylight and pours into a pool below.
  • Daniel Libeskind’s design for Ottawa’s National Holocaust Museum consists of six concrete triangles—a reference to the yellow Star of David that Jews were forced to wear and the triangular identification badges that were mandatory for other victims, such as gays and lesbians, Sinti and Roma, and Jehovah’s Witnesses. Large-scale photographs by Edward Burtynsky are reproduced on the concrete walls, creating a haunting and moving display.
  • Completed in 1993, Jochen Gerz’s The Invisible Monument memorializes the 2,146 Jewish cemeteries that existed before the Third Reich. Gerz and his students at the School of Fine Arts in Saarbrücken secretly removed and temporarily replaced cobblestones from the square outside the former home of the Gestapo. They inscribed the names of the cemeteries and reinstalled them face down, creating an invisible underground memorial. Despite an initial public uproar, Gerz eventually got approval for the work and Parliament renamed the area Square of the Invisible Monument.
  • <a href="https://www.phaidon.com/store/architecture/in-memory-of-designing-contemporary-memorials-9781838661441/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:In Memory Of: Designing Contemporary Memorials" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>In Memory Of: Designing Contemporary Memorials</em></a> (Phaidon, $70)
From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locations

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

