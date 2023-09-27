When to book, fly: Expedia's booking tips can help make your trip more carefree

A new survey by Expedia shows what you probably already know: Americans find air travel stressful.

According to data released Wednesday, travel is a top stressor for 55% of respondents, with some saying the thought of booking a flight and going to the airport makes them more anxious than filing their taxes or even going to the dentist.

“People, according to the research, are really stressed about the possibility of their flights being canceled and experience those disruptions,” Christie Hudson, head of Expedia public relations in the U.S., told USA TODAY. “There’s some stress that’s happening even just from the planning process,” especially around getting the best possible deal on tickets.

With that in mind she highlighted some of the survey’s findings and offered some of her top tips for reducing stress and getting the best deal when you travel.

What’s the best day to book your flights?

The best day to book is a constant topic of debate among travelers. According to Hudson, Expedia’s data suggests that Sunday is the likely answer.

While she acknowledged that airline prices are extremely dynamic and booking on Sunday doesn’t guarantee you the best price every time, on average it is when the cheapest fares are available.

“We’re looking at billions of data points of actual booked and flown flights,” Hudson said.

According to Expedia’s research, booking on Sunday can save you around 6% on domestic flights and 13% on international flights compared to what you’d pay if you booked on a Friday.

How long before your trip should you book your flights?

Another key element to getting the best deal is booking with the right amount of time before your flight.

For domestic flights, the best deals are typically available around a month before departure, when fares are 24% cheaper than they are at the last minute. For international itineraries, 60 days prior to takeoff is the ideal booking window. Expedia found prices for international flights peak about four months before departure, and come down about 10% around the 60-day mark.

“We really recommend that 60-day window because that’s when you’re going to be able to save around 10% but you’re also going to be far enough out that you can get the right route and the seat you want on that airplane,” Hudson said.

She added that with those windows in mind, it’s a good time to start researching your fall and winter holiday travel.

What is the best day to fly?

Aside from the week of Thanksgiving when Wednesday is especially busy, middle of the week flights tend to be the least expensive and the least crowded.

Expedia’s research found Thursdays are typically cheapest, around 16% less expensive than Sundays, which is usually the most expensive day to depart.

“Book on a Sunday, leave on a Thursday, and make sure you lock in your plans around 28 days out,” Hudson said. “That should be your bible.”

What is the best time to fly?

Another major stressor for travelers, Expedia found, was flight delays and cancellations.

Hudson said to reduce the chances of issues with your flight, it’s best to travel early in the day.

“The tip there is you need to take a morning flight,” Hudson said. “Around a third of travelers try to avoid morning flights because the whole getting up early and getting to the airport thing stresses them out.” But, she added, Expedia’s research showed flights are less likely to get canceled if they’re scheduled to depart before 3 p.m.

On the plus side, Hudson added, the cancellation rate is improving compared to last year, even as episodes of poor airline reliability continue to generate headlines.

Flight canceled or delayed? Here's what you're owed.

How else can you reduce stress in air travel?

One other tip Hudson had was to take advantage of price protections when they’re available. These include things like Expedia’s Price Drop Protection and Google Flights’ price guarantee will both refund you the difference if airfare drops on eligible itineraries after you’ve purchased through the platform.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What day should I book my flight? Expedia might have the answer