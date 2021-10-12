New book looks at U.S.-China technology battle

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
·2 min read

China, along with Russia, North Korea and Iran, is using commercial and dual-use technology to challenge democratic security and sovereignty, former Google global news policy lead Jacob Helberg argues in a new book.

Why it matters: It's a new type of hidden conflict that Helberg, who helped lead Google's internal efforts to fight global disinformation and state-backed foreign interference between 2016 and 2020, calls a "gray war."

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "What I saw as the global lead for news policy at Google is that the Gray War isn't just coming. It's already here," Helberg writes.

Background: In 2016, Helberg had recently joined Google when the company learned a Russian state-backed group was using Google accounts to spread disinformation and influence the U.S. political process — a revelation that horrified many Google employees.

  • "Over the three-plus years that I worked at Google, my day-to-day experience gradually became defined less by dreamy optimism and more by something darker," he writes.

Details: Helberg's new book out this month, "The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power," delves into that "something darker."

  • He describes a "front-end" battle to control what users see on their screens, including information and software — and a "back-end" battle to control the hardware of technology and the internet, from 5G to fiber-optic cables and satellites.

Helberg also provides a helpful framework for the debate over using the term "new Cold War" to describe the current U.S.-China relationship: "The question is not whether we are reliving the Cold War but whether we are living through a cold war."

The stakes: "The spoils of this war are power over every meaningful aspect of our society: our economy, our infrastructure, our ability to compete and innovate, our personal privacy, our culture, and subtle daily decisions we make based on information we interact with online," Helberg writes.

  • "And in recent years, unfortunately, the world's democracies have been losing ground."

Helberg's proposed toolkit for winning the gray war includes:

  • Use trade policy and alliances to create a democratic "techno-bloc" with a free and secure internet and information infrastructure.

  • Develop the capability to levy "cyber sanctions" that restrict access to technologies and platforms controlled by hostile foreign governments, both as a punitive measure for bad behavior and to protect U.S. national security.

  • Vet the activities of U.S. companies beyond U.S. borders. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States screens foreign acquisitions and mergers of U.S. assets for national security concerns. Helberg suggests that the government should also have similar oversight over the foreign activities of U.S. companies.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stripe Is Hiring a Crypto Team 3 Years After Ending Bitcoin Support

    Payments company Stripe has begun assembling a crypto engineering team to chart its future in digital assets. The team – described in LinkedIn posts and job listings – will be run by Guillaume Poncin, Stripe’s former head of engineering for banking and financial products. Stripe’s relatively modest hiring push (it has 4,000 employees) comes amid a surge in crypto payments integrations across online retailers and even social media platforms.

  • Exclusive Exhibition Celebrating ‘The French Dispatch’ To Open In London

    In cinemas on October 22., Wes Anderson's new film features an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro and Bill Murray.

  • EU pledges 1 billion euros for Afghan people at virtual G-20

    The European Union warned that humanitarian aid for Afghans won't suffice in itself to keep hunger at bay as winter approaches after the bloc announced a support package worth 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) on Tuesday. The 27-nation bloc made the pledge during a virtual summit of the Group of 20 dedicated to Afghanistan. The Italian government, which holds the G-20 presidency, said the aim of the meeting was to address “urgent” humanitarian support for Afghans, the fight against terrorism and freedom of movement for Afghans inside the country and out.

  • 8 Best Small Towns to Buy a Vacation Home in the U.S.

    From Florida to Oregon, these quaint towns offer understated luxury in a serene environment.

  • North Korea's Kim speaks flanked by military hardware

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears in a KCTV news broadcast making a speech on defence capabilities, the US and security on the Korean peninsula, while flanked by military hardware at a defence exhibition.

  • Israel's new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will for the first time as premier meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month, with Iran at the top of the agenda. Bennett will travel Oct. 22 to meet Putin in the seaside resort city of Sochi, Russia, to discuss political, security and economic issues, including the Iran nuclear program. Israel and Russia have long kept the diplomatic door open.

  • 9 Smart Money Moves to Set Your Finances on the Right Path

    The beginning of the year is often a time for reflection and resolutions, and with the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic crisis, 2020 has been a lot to handle. Being proactive about your financial situation can be tough or even impossible if you’re dealing with a job loss, furlough or reduced hours. And for many, …

  • Plug Power Surges After CEO Hints at New Partnerships

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power is up because CEO Andy Marsh appeared on CNBC’s Mad Money on Monday. The interview with long-time CNBC anchor Jim Cramer showed that there is a lot going on at the company. Plug, which is known for hydrogen fuel cell powered materials handling equipment, is commercializing hydrogen technology for heavy duty trucks.

  • North and South Korean leaders hold secret meeting

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a secret two-hour meeting in an attempt to salvage the canceled summit meeting between President Trump and Kim.

  • Mexico presents plan to shutter private power plants

    Mexico’s president presented details on Monday of a proposal that is likely to squeeze out hundreds of private power generating plants and may provoke complaints under the Mexico-U.S.-Canada free trade accord. The constitutional reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan declares “illegal” another 239 private plants that sell energy direct to corporate clients in Mexico.

  • 2 Best Stocks to Invest in Virtual Reality

    Virtual reality seems poised to be one of the hottest technology growth trends of the next decade or two. VR, in simple terms, is the use of computer technology to create a simulated environment that gives the user a fully immersive experience. The term applies to both the tech and the environment it creates.

  • Kim Jong Un vows to build 'invincible' military while reviewing missiles developed to reach the U.S.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed powerful missiles developed to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland, as he vowed to build an “invincible” military to cope with what he called persistent U.S. hostility, state media reported Tuesday.

  • Cabincore Is the Cozy, Nature-Inspired Decorating Trend That's Perfect for Fall

    This rustic style re-creates the comforting vibe of a secluded cabin in the woods. Incorporate these cabincore decorating ideas to add warmth and coziness to your home, no matter where you live.

  • U.S. consumers' inflation expectations remain elevated, NY Fed survey finds

    Median expectations for what inflation will be over the next year rose for the eleventh consecutive month to 5.3%, the highest level since the survey was launched in 2013. The latest gauge of consumers' expectations come as Fed officials are trying to decipher whether the higher inflation spurred by the pandemic has lasting power - which could require a policy response - or if it will subside on its own. A separate blog post published by the New York Fed last month found that longer-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored this year when compared to two years ago, before the pandemic.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • Erdogan says latest Kurdish YPG attack on Turkish police is 'final straw'

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in northern Syria, adding an attack by Kurdish YPG militants that killed two Turkish police was "the final straw." "We have no patience left regarding some regions in Syria which have the quality of being the source of attacks on our country," Erdogan said in a news conference following a cabinet meeting. Two Turkish police were killed on Sunday in a guided missile attack in northern Syria's Azaz region, which Turkey said was launched by the YPG, according to the Interior Ministry.

  • Data graph shows Jamie Gillan’s struggles this year

    Punter Jamie Gillan has struggled. A new data graph, plus PFF's grade, put those struggles into context:

  • Plane crash kills 2, burns homes in California neighborhood

    A twin-engine plane that killed at least two people and left a swath of destruction in a San Diego suburb nose-dived into the ground after repeated warnings that it was flying dangerously low, according to a recording. The pilot also is believed to have died, and at least two people on the ground were hurt, including a woman who was helped out the window of a burning home by neighbors. An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board was expected to be at the scene Tuesday morning, according to an agency tweet.

  • North Korean leader calls for improved living conditions

    North Korea said Monday leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to overcome a “grim situation” facing the country and make stronger efforts to improve the food and living conditions of his people. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps. The country has ramped up its missile testing activity in recent weeks while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the United States.

  • People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Calling For Civil War’ With New Twitter Poll

    Critics slammed the conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican over her provocative post.