Book lovers fill gap left by tainted prize, but will Nobel be back in 2019?

This weekend, Guadeloupean novelist Maryse Conde arrives in Stockholm to collect the New Academy Prize, the so-called “alternative Nobel” conjured up by an ad hoc group of Swedish writers and artists as a replacement for the Nobel Prize in Literature. That prize, which is awarded by the Swedish Academy, was canceled this year following a scandal triggered by allegations of sexual harassment by Claude Arnault, husband of academy member Katarina Frostenson.

The organizers of the impromptu New Academy, founded by journalist and author Alexandra Pascalidou, hope that their “people’s choice” prize and the transparent manner by which the winner was ultimately chosen, will help stanch the wound to Sweden’s reputation that the scandal caused. No doubt there will be toasts all around this Sunday as Ms. Pascalidou and her colleagues celebrate their do-it-yourself award.

The toasts are deserved, says Madelaine Levy, literary editor for leading Stockholm daily Svenska Dagbladet. “In a year when the Nobel Prize is sadly missed,” Pascalidou and her colleagues “have put literary fiction of the highest rank in the spotlight – which is a feat in itself and one that they should be proud of,” Ms. Levy says.

Recommended: In Sweden, conscription and a leaflet on how to prepare for war – just in case

She and other Swedish critics also approve of the choice of Ms. Conde. “A most worthy winner,” Levy says of the French-Caribbean writer, who has published more than 20 novels. “If the prize invites Swedish audiences – as well as others – to discover her work, I will be more than pleased.”

But what of the future of the Nobel itself? For all the good feelings and deserved attention to Conde’s work the New Academy Prize has engendered, the fact is it was only intended as a one-off replacement award for the “original” Nobel. The Swedish Academy announced that next year it hopes that its reorganized ten-member Nobel committee, including five members from outside the academy, will choose two winners, one for 2018 and another for 2019.

However, the reclusive academy itself remains fractured over the Arnault affair and other issues, making that scenario problematic. “Conflict is still ripe within the academy,” says Levy. “There is now only one woman working actively within the academy. The status of several members is unclear, as is Katarina Frostenson’s, whose presence is no longer wanted by a majority of the remaining members.” The fact that Ms. Frostenson’s husband, Mr. Arnault, in October was sentenced for rape to two years in prison, didn’t help matters.

As a result, according to Levy, “the future of the Nobel Prize is a huge question mark, with the Nobel Foundation [the organization which actually funds the prize] undecided – or at least not officially decided – about whether there will be a prize in 2019.”

Meanwhile Swedes and other disheartened admirers of the Swedish model are appalled at what the scandal and ongoing infighting within the academy have done to Sweden itself. “The huge crisis inside the Swedish Academy has certainly damaged the academy and Swedish society,” says Jukka Petäjä, literary critic of Finland’s leading newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, “not to mention Sweden’s reputation as a model of transparency, justness, and sexual equality.”

These are the very same ideals which the organizers of the New Academy Prize seek to reinvigorate with their unorthodox laurel, for which the first round of nominees were chosen by a group of Swedish librarians before being narrowed to four finalists by an international poll in which more than 30,000 bibliophiles participated. “We wanted to show the world that we are people who were willing to stand up and challenge the conservative traditions of the old academy and create an award which reflected the progressive, transparent, gender-equal Sweden we are proud of,” says Pascalidou.

But what happens if the Nobel is canceled again? As much as they enjoyed the process of creating the New Academy Prize, Pascalidou’s fellow prize-workers doubt that they could once again donate hundreds of hours of their time. “It was fantastic to be part of it,” says Sara Larsson, a novelist who handles press for the New Academy. “But most of us would not be able to do this again.”