Book your next getaway with CheapCaribbean for up to 40% off and $500 in instant savings

Get up to $500 in instant savings when you book an Iberostar Hotel & Resort stay at CheapCaribbean.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Dreaming of your next beach vacation? Take advantage of CheapCaribbean's incredible travel deals and turn your spring break fantasies into reality. From family-friendly locations to all-inclusive resorts, your travel options are endless—and affordable, too.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Now through Thursday, March 31, you can save up to 40% plus enjoy an instant discount of as much as $500 when you book an Iberostar Hotel & Resorts stay through CheapCaribbean. Better still, with select bookings, you'll also get resort credits and free lodging and food options for your young travelers.

►Starz deal: Get ready for the season premiere of Outlander by joining its network for $3.33 a month

►Paramount+ deal: Sign up for $0.99 a month right now for access to Comedy Central, MTV, CBS and more

Not sure where to start? Simply enter your preferred travel dates, departure city and destination to unlock the best travel deals available right now. One great choice is an all-inclusive getaway to the Iberostar Paraiso Del Mar in Cancun, Mexico. This luxe colonial-style resort is a beachfront oasis, with breathtaking views of the Mayan Riviera, exquisite dining options and world-class excursions. Dates in May 2022 start at just $551 per person for flights and a three-night hotel stay—that's just under $184 per day and an instant savings of $300.

Save up to 40% on select beach vacations right now at CheapCaribbean.

If last-minute vacations are more your speed, you can pack your bags as soon as this month with select trips at up to 70% off. From resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, CheapCaribbean has scores of last-minute travel deals to fit your schedule and budget. Trips start at as little as $492 per person for a flight and four-night all-inclusive hotel stay.

Story continues

If you need a change of scenery or a little break from the daily grind, there's no better time than now to start planning your dream vacation. Shop this incredible CheapCaribbean sale to enjoy the turquoise waters and tropical temperatures of the Caribbean for less.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: CheapCaribbean: Save $500 on your next beach vacation