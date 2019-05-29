Book One of These Automotive Airbnb Experiences for Your Next Adventure

Before you start putting together your summer vacation plans for 2019, you should take a look at some of Airbnb's coolest automotive-related experiences to help fill your itinerary. Along with our list of cool vehicular Airbnb vacation rentals, this list of tours and activities will help make the most of your vacation while also satisfying your car-loving interests. Whether you're into off-roading, track time in an exotic car, or a laid-back winery tour in a vintage Volkswagen, there's something here for everyone. Plus, Airbnb's growing list of experiences is sure to turn up even more motoring activities, both at home and abroad. Get your time-off request into your boss, stock up on your favorite travel gear, pack your bag, and get ready to experience the good life with these suggested activities.