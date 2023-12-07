Book on Quabbin Reservoir captures sacrifices made by displaced Central Mass. residents

Author Elena Palladino at an author talk Wednesday held in the State Library of Massachusetts, discussing her book about the construction of the Quabbin Reservoir, Greater Boston's water supply.

BOSTON - It started when she was talking with her new neighbors, and they referred to the home she and her husband had just purchased in Ware as the Quabbin House.

Intrigued, Elena Palladino, author of “Lost Towns of the Swift River Valley Drowned by the Quabbin,” started doing a little research into the builder of the house, continuing the investigation started by its former owners. In addition to her new hat as a published author, Palladino works as the secretary of the Board of Trustees at Smith College in Northampton.

First, Palladino searched the internet, finding information about Quabbin but none about the house. Then she found a book, “Quabbin: The Lost Valley,” compiled by Donald Howe, a descendent of the former Enfield postmaster and general store owner. That is where she found more information about the family and other families with roots in the Swift River Valley.

The bits and pieces of information about that first owner, Marion Andrews Smith, prompted Palladino to keep digging. Little by little, Palladino learned that Smith had been a member of a prominent family based in Enfield three generations strong and the owners of the Swift River Manufacturing Co. in Pittsfield. Smith was educated, articulate and active in her community.

Salvaging relics from old family home

When Smith finally moved under protest, she ordered the construction of the Colonial Revival house in Ware. She had salvaged certain elements from the family’s Queen Anne Victorian, such as the floors, doors and central staircase, and incorporated them into her new residence, the Quabbin.

Enfield was one of four towns, along with Greenwich, Dana and Prescott, to be decommissioned in the 1920s and ‘30’s to make way for the Quabbin Reservoir, a body of water that spans 100,000 acres west of Worcester County.

The state moved 2,500 residents, disinterred their ancestors, deconstructed their homes, cut down their forests and burned their landmarks to create a water supply for Boston and Greater Boston.

Palladino could say, the story found her.

“I felt there was something new to discover,” Palladino told an audience of about 50 people gathered at the State House Library for an author talk Wednesday. While there was information in the state archives, collected by local historical societies, written in books and compiled in newspaper clips, her approach was to focus on the experience of people who lived through the process.

“My interest was more personal,” Palladino said. “I felt connected to (Smith), I live in the woman’s house and I wanted to tell the story from her perspective.”

Palladino was impressed by the small ways Smith found to resist the coming reservoir, refusing to bury her mother and two brothers in the special cemetery, Quabbin Park, set aside for the relocation of local remains. She also refused to leave her family home or sell it to the state until the whole valley had been denuded of structures, trees and even the brush that covered the forest floors. Even then, her property was taken through eminent domain.

Farewell ball marked decommissioning

Smith held out, past the farewell ball, organized by the local doctor in April 1938, and the state order to evacuate. Smith stayed on with officials relenting and allowing families to finish out the school year.

Advised to broaden the base to include the personal stories of other displaced residents, Palladino expanded her research to include two men whose names appeared frequently in the clips: Willard “Doc” Segut, a country doctor who was born in Ohio but set up shop in the valley in 1895, and the owner of the Enfield store and postmaster, Edwin Henry Howe.

Boston had long been struggling with its water supply, tapping Jamaica Pond, the Long Pond or Lake Cochituate in Natick, and then approving the construction of Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston. That reservoir was built in 1885, with 1,700 people displaced but with no decommissioning of established communities.

Engineering reports at the time indicated that water demands of the fast-growing eastern region of Massachusetts may soon exceed the capacity of the new reservoir. Reports had pinpointed the possibility of creating an even larger body in the Swift River Valley.

Similar projects were being constructed around the country with new reservoirs built in Rhode Island and New York. The Quabbin project coincided with the construction of Hoover Dam, then known as Boulder Dam.

“The residents knew for decades that the reservoir could be built,” Palladino said. There were hearings in the 1920s; some resisted while others said the state should act as quickly as possible and allow residents “to get on with their lives.”

Legislators Rep. Aaron Saunders, D-Belchertown, with Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton. The lawmakers have filed a bill to create a special fund for the communities that care for and protect the watershed area to maintain the purity of the water that flows into Greater Boston.

A bill introduced by Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, and Rep. Aaron Saunders, D-Belchertown, would ensure the sacrifices made by the displaced residents were recognized and remembered. It would also offer compensation for the communities that tend to the watershed area to keep the land free of contaminants and the water pure.

The bill would establish the Quabbin Reservoir Host Community Development Trust Fund to be used for the needs of the host communities. The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority would contribute yearly to the fund, based on water usage.

Decade of destruction

It took more than a decade, a “decade of destruction,” to clear the valley for the water. Engineers flocked to the area, documented what had been before it was demolished, and then began building the new reservoir.

“In 1930, the railroad track connecting the valley with Springfield was taken up. That made it all the more real,” Palladino said.

In 1936 the “woodpeckers,” laborers from Boston, arrived to cut brush. By 1938, almost everything was gone.

“Today, the Quabbin is a beautiful place to spend time,” Palladino said. Eagle-eyed explorers can find traces of the old homes and former roads. “I knew the reservoir because my father fished it.”

Ironically, the communities surrounding the watershed area cannot tap into the reservoir water, which is reserved for Greater Boston and managed by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. The restrictions on access to the area maintain a certain level of water purity, with no need to treat it chemically before consumption beyond using ozone, ultraviolet light and monochloramine to disinfect, kill pathogens and improve taste and clarity.

"The water infrastructure in Ware is dilapidated and needs some $10 million in repairs,” Palladino said. And local water supplies in the area have tested for elevated levels of PFAS, so-called forever chemicals that have been linked to cancer.

“I hope my book, which tells the personal stories of what Quabbin residents had to sacrifice for Boston to enjoy this resource, ensures that the sacrifice not be forgotten,” Palladino said.

