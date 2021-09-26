The Book Report: Fall 2021 titles

Reuters

Britain said on Sunday it had collected evidence of multiple ships from various nationalities apparently breaching United Nations sanctions against North Korea which ban the sale of fuel to the country. British frigate HMS Richmond has been taking part in UN sanctions enforcement operations in the region. "HMS Richmond’s deployment in the East China Sea identified ships acting in suspected breach of UN sanctions and tracked vessels which had previously not been flagged to the Enforcement Coordination Cell," defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.