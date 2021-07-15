New book says Joint Chiefs chairman worried Trump would attempt a coup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gen. Mark Milley.
Gen. Mark Milley. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the days after the November presidential election, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley was concerned about what Donald Trump might do in order to stay in power, and discussed with other leaders how to block Trump should he order the military to do something dangerous or illegal, according to the new book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year.

The book, out next Tuesday, is by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. They interviewed more than 140 people for I Alone Can Fix It, including senior Trump administration officials and advisers.

Leonnig and Rucker write that Milley, the highest-ranking military officer in the United States, would listen to Trump rant and rave, falsely claiming that the election was rigged, and it left him with a "stomach-churning" feeling. At one point, Milley told aides, "This is a Reichstag moment, the gospel of the Führer," referring to the 1933 attack on Germany's parliament building, which Adolf Hitler used to establish the Nazi dictatorship.

Just days after the election, on Nov. 10, a worried Milley called former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to see if he believed a coup was close at hand, asking, "What the f—k am I dealing with?" He knew there were Trump allies installed in the Department of Defense, CIA, and FBI, and the book says that Milley told his close deputies that they might try to sway those agencies, "but they're not going to f—king succeed."

Milley was contacted by several lawmakers and even administration officials who were worried about Trump using the military to stay in office, and he reassured them that "we're going to land this plane safely." One phone call came from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the book says, who shared that she was worried "maniac" Trump would use a nuclear weapon. "Ma'am, I guarantee you that we have checks and balances in the system," Milley responded.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Milley made it clear during logistical meetings to discuss President Biden's inauguration that they would "put a ring of steel around this city and the Nazis aren't getting in," Leonnig and Rucker write, and when he was finally at the event, sitting behind the Obamas, Milley was able to relax. Former first lady Michelle Obama asked Milley how he was feeling, and he replied, "No one has a bigger smile today than I do. You can't see it under my mask, but I do."

You may also like

Newsmax host suggests vaccines are 'against nature' because some diseases are 'supposed to wipe out' people

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems scandalized reporters are investigating his NSA spying claims

Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top generals feared Trump might attempt coup, says new book

    Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was so fearful that then-President Donald Trump and his allies might attempt a coup or other measures after last year's election that Milley and other top military officials informally planned for different ways to stop Trump, according to a new book that was obtained by CNN. Milley and other joint chiefs discussed plans to resign one by one rather than carry out orders from Trump that they considered to be illegal, dangerous or ill-ad

  • Top military officials feared Trump was planning a coup and discussed resigning en masse to avoid carrying out illegal orders, book says

    Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley feared that Trump was stirring unrest to bring troops into the streets and cling to power.

  • Top US general warned of ‘Reichstag moment’ in Trump’s turbulent last days

    Gen Mark Milley drew comparison to Nazi Germany as Trump tried to overturn election defeat, new book I Alone Can Fix This says Gen Mark Milley with Donald Trump at the White House. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Shortly before the deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mark Milley, told aides the US was facing a “Reichstag moment” because Donald Trump was preaching “the gospel of the Führer”, according to an eagerly awaited book about Trump’s la

  • Turkey marks 5th anniversary of crushed military coup

    Turkey marked the fifth anniversary of a failed military coup with a series of events Thursday commemorating the people who died trying to quash the uprising against the government. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led a ceremony in parliament before heading from Ankara to Istanbul to attend more events marking the crushing of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. On that night, factions within the military used tanks, warplanes and helicopters to try to overthrow Erdogan’s government.

  • Eric Trump’s ‘apoplectic’ breakdown on election night described in new book

    He reportedly also screamed at the campaign aides

  • FBI director: Slain Indiana cop did what 'needed to be done'

    A veteran Indiana police officer who was killed in an ambush outside of an FBI field office last week was a valued member of an FBI task force for more than a decade, the agency’s director said at the officer’s funeral Tuesday. Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency worked on investigations ranging from drugs to counterterrorism during his 11 years on the task force, FBI Director Christopher Wray told hundreds of police officers and other mourners at Indiana State University’s Hulman Center basketball arena.

  • China accuses Biden administration of hurting global trade

    China's government on Thursday accused the Biden administration of hurting global trade after U.S. lawmakers this week supported restrictions on imports from China's Xinjiang region, AP reports.Driving the news: Bipartisan legislation passed on Wednesday by the Senate would ban imports of products from China's Xinjiang region, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of holding more than 1 million members of mostly Muslim ethnic groups in detention camps, per AP. Get market news worthy of you

  • Gen. Mark Miley recalls election concerns, reference to Hitler in new book

    The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs in his new book, “I Alone Can Fix It,” was concerned that Donald Trump would try to use military power to remain in office, like Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.

  • South Africa riots: Looting and shooting in Durban

    People caught in the middle of the violence say their city is "on fire" - and they feel abandoned.

  • Bill Gates admitted ‘messing up’ marriage at ‘moving’ Sun Valley panel, report claims

    Couple announced split in May after nearly 30 years of marriage

  • US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the U.S. economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000. As the health crisis has receded, cooped-up Americans have increasingly emerged from their homes, eager to spend on things they had missed during pandemic lockdowns — dinners out, a round of drinks, sports and entertainment events, vacation getaways and shopping trips.

  • Senate Democrats unveil major climate provisions in $3.5 trillion budget proposal

    Included in the newly released outline of Senate Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution are key details on which climate provisions made the cut. Why it matters: The budget resolution sets the stage for consideration of a Democrats'-only measure to fund some of President Biden's key priorities, including some of the most far-reaching proposals yet enacted in the U.S. to tackle the climate crisis. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: Accordi

  • Texas Democrats Meet With U.S. Senators As Window Narrows To Protect Voting Rights

    The state lawmakers who fled for Washington to hold off an anti-voter bill said that Texans' voting rights "live on borrowed time" and that Congress must act.

  • Trump was planning to withdraw US from Nato and ditch South Korea alliance, according to new book

    ‘Yeah, the second term. We’ll do it in the second term,’ then-president reportedly said

  • Judge delays sentencing after twists in Mollie Tibbetts case

    A judge on Wednesday delayed sentencing for the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts after defense lawyers said they needed time to investigate new information pointing to other potential suspects. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, was scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday before his lawyers revealed newly obtained information that they say calls his guilt into question. Judge Joel Yates ruled Wednesday the sentencing would be delayed until after he holds hearings on the defense's requests to compel prosecutors to release information about other suspects and to order a new trial.

  • Top US general said Trump preaches ‘gospel of the Fuhrer’ and feared he would lead a coup

    Trump was ‘the classic authoritarian leader with nothing to lose’, according to the general

  • Hussman’s contract with UNC sheds light on the strings attached to $25 million gift

    EXCLUSIVE: The News & Observer obtained the contract for Hussman’s J-School gift, which answers some questions about the strings attached to the money.

  • Arizona county to spend $3M on voting machines after audit

    Arizona's largest county approved nearly $3 million Wednesday for new vote-counting machines to replace those used in the 2020 election, which were given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the results. The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, had said she would seek to decertify the machines if the county planned to use them again.

  • Katherine Clark’s ascent as prime candidate for next Speaker

    Rep. Katherine Clark's career-long habit of making friends has the Massachusetts Democrat in contention to be the next speaker of the House.Why it matters: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has already suggested this is her final term in that job, but there's also continued speculation she'll accept an ambassadorial nomination to Italy or the Vatican that would spark an earlier succession vote.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIf th

  • Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Tapped Kate Moss For New Campaign

    Supermodel Kate Moss is now the new face of SKIMS’ new TV campaign. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian made the announcement on Twitter. “[Kate Moss] is the fashion icon, defining whole generations of culture and style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer,” the entrepreneur said in a press release. She added that the two have been friends since 2014 when they first met through their mutual friend and Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci. Moss will model SKIMS’ Cotton