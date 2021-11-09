New book from sister of late actress Natalie Wood points finger at Robert Wagner

Reuters

Baig's heroic final actions were remembered on Facebook by his brother, who said the man died trying to save his fiance from being crushed. Danish and his fiance, Olivia Swingle, 25, both worked at AT&T Inc, his family told People.com. Danish, 27, who worked as a company district manager and travelled to the concert from Dallas, was a baby when he moved with his family from Karachi, Pakistan, to Texas.