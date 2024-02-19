new book store coming to Greeneville

TechCrunch

The European Union is formally investigating TikTok's compliance with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), the Commission has announced. Areas the Commission is focusing on in this investigation of TikTok are linked to the protection of minors, advertising transparency, data access for researchers, and the risk management of addictive design and harmful content, in said in a press release. The DSA is the bloc's online governance and content moderation rulebook which, since Saturday, has applied broadly to -- likely -- thousands of platforms and services.