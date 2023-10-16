Book Week: Could you get through 180 books in a year?

How many books can you get through in a year?

Probably not as many as Michelle Morgan, who said she has to read "between 150 and 180 - twice".

The school librarian spoke to the BBC as part of Book Week NI 2023, which begins on Monday.

Ms Morgan works in St Paul's High School in Bessbrook, County Armagh, where she is the custodian of a collection of more than 12,000 books.

And she is one of the judges for the Carnegie Medal for Writing - a UK award for authors of books for children and young people.

The medal is presented to writers who create "an outstanding reading experience" for young readers.

Past winners have included Belfast-born CS Lewis, who created the fictional world of Narnia, and Watership Down author Richard Adams.

'Read the classics'

Ms Morgan said the award can influence the type of books students read for generations to come.

"We get nominations from all different types of genre," she continued.

"It's judged by librarians from all over the UK, so we are at the forefront of trying to bring new literature and up-to-date, modern, contemporary stuff to our pupils.

"But we still insist that they read the classics."

At St Paul's, her students are also invited to become literary critics and cast judgement on the stock in their school library.

A "recommendation slip" is placed inside its books, for pupils to share their honest opinions, good and bad.

"When the children finish the book, they put their name and a little review inside the book," Ms Morgan explained.

"So the next child that picks it up can look inside and see that somebody else has really enjoyed it....or not. That's the thing, sometimes they don't."

'Love Your Library'

Book Week is a joint initiative between BBC Northern Ireland and Libraries NI aimed at promoting a love of reading and an appreciation of libraries as a public resource.

Some well-known faces including Belfast boxer Carl Frampton and Blue Peter presenter Joel M are among those who will taking part and sharing their thoughts on their favourite reads.

Now in its eighth year, Book Week comprises a wide-ranging programme of events, including live broadcasts of BBC Radio Ulster shows from libraries around Northern Ireland.

Presenter Joel M, who is from Bangor, County Down, will be helping to launch Blue Peter's new Book Club, coinciding with the long-running BBC children's show's 65th birthday celebrations.

He will also be taking a trip to a local library, as will BBC presenters Connor Phillips and Mark Patterson who will host their Radio Ulster shows from libraries in Larne and Londonderry on Wednesday.

Wednesday 18 October is Love Your Library Day when everyone is encouraged to make a return visit to their favourite local library to see what is on offer, renew their membership and borrow some books.

Libraries NI have just announced they do not have enough money to buy new books this year, so they need the public's support more than ever.

BBC Radio Ulster presenters will also be taking a 60-second Book Week challenge - telling listeners about their favourite book and why it matters to them, but they must do it all within one minute.

Your Place And Mine will be asking its contributors to nominate a favourite book that conveys a sense of place, while Classical Connections will broadcast from the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy.

The Open University is also participating with a series of events in libraries including a presentation in Lisburn City Library on Monday entitled: Uncovering family histories: Drawing Inspiration from the Past.

For more information about all the events happening throughout Book Week, check out the website.