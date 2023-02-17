Book worth more than $600 stolen from Dayton Metro Library

Police are investigating after a book worth hundreds of dollars was stolen from a local library.

On Jan. 28, a staff member at Dayton Metro Library’s E. Third Street location reported an unknown male had stolen a book from the genealogy department, according to a police report filed this week.

The book that was stolen was “Catawba Confederacy” by Richard L. Haithcock. The book is valued at $660, according to the police report.

Police looked over security video and saw the suspect take the book. He was caught on camera using a knife “to remove the stickers labeling it as Dayton Metro Library property.”

We’re working to learn more about the theft.