I booked JetBlue's version of basic economy and saw how the airline's new safety policies make it the best value in the sky

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JetBlue introduced its version of a basic economy fare in November 2019, following suit with numerous competitors.

The Blue Basic fare charges for advance seat assignments, restricts changes, and forces passengers to board last.

During the pandemic, however, new social distancing policies that block seats and change-up the boarding process means the fare is actually a better value.

JetBlue Airways joined the basic economy bandwagon in November 2019 after holding out the longest compared to most of its competitors who have been all too eager to squeeze additional revenue from passengers. Nearly all full-service carriers in the US now have a basic economy fare, with the only exception being Southwest Airlines.

The introduction of the "Blue Basic" fare, as JetBlue refers to it, was almost inevitable. Recent years have seen JetBlue slowly adopt the ancillary fee culture of the majors like charging for checked bags, though the passenger-friendly staples – including complimentary in-flight entertainment and unlimited brand-name snacks and beverages – have remained.

The cheapest fares at JetBlue were rebranded under the Blue Basic brand with fewer amenities included. Normally complimentary perks – like an advanced seat assignment – are now subject to a premium under the fare.

But the pandemic has upended the ancillary fee model for airlines following the move by US carriers starting in February to temporarily suspended change and cancel fees for flights as a way to maintain confidence in flying and spur new bookings. Then, some airlines began blocking dreaded middle seats as a way to promote aerial social distancing.

Basic economy, as a result, doesn't have the same drawbacks it used to, especially on JetBlue as I found on a recent flight from New York to Chicago with the fare.

Here's what it's like flying basic economy on JetBlue.

JetBlue now offers three types of tickets in economy, with Blue Basic is the lowest available fare class behind Blue – the regular economy fare.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 aircraft in Long Beach. Reed Saxon/AP

There are three main differences as Blue Basic charges for advance seat assignments, restricts changes and cancellations, and assigns the last the group when boarding the airplane.

Booking JetBlue Airways' basic economy fare.

When attempting to book the fare, the JetBlue website stops customers with this pop-up, one last reminder of the differences in the fare types. Basically, this warning serves as the point of no return.

Booking JetBlue Airways' basic economy fare.

Seat selection with Blue Basic comes at a cost, with regular seats on a two-hour flight from New York to Chicago ranging from $12-$5. Prices vary depending on aircraft and the flight's duration.

Booking JetBlue Airways' basic economy fare.

Prices gradually lowered for seats the further back in the plane.

Booking JetBlue Airways' basic economy fare.

The exit row seats were jacked up to $67, though they included extra legroom, priority boarding, and expedited security, where available.

Booking JetBlue Airways' basic economy fare.

Otherwise, seats were automatically assigned at check-in, up to 24 hours in advance.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But luckily for thrifty flyers, JetBlue is huge on social distancing and is blocking seats on its jets until October.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aisle seats for solo travelers on the smaller Embraer E190 aircraft – on which I was flying to Chicago and is configured in a 2-2 configuration – were blocked.

A JetBlue Airways Embraer E190 aircraft. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

The same goes for middle seats on its Airbus A320...

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 aircraft. Chris O'Meara/AP

And Airbus A321 aircraft.

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 aircraft. Philip Pilosian / Shutterstock.com

So even though I didn't pay for a seat, I knew I'd get a window seat and I was in no rush to get off the plane so it didn't matter where I sat.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And I didn't have to stay in my seat as I could swap to any open seat for free, which some other airlines don't allow with basic economy.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another perk of JetBlue's basic economy is that carry-on bags are still allowed for free. Checked bags are still $30 each if purchased on JetBlue's website.

Carry-on baggage. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Not only that, but JetBlue is waiving change and cancel fees for all of its tickets booked through October 15 so I could make as many changes as I wanted, even with the restrictive fare.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flying basic economy was shaping up to be less scary than the airline's warnings had made it out to be and I was ahead of the game, by far.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next test would come at the gate. JetBlue's normal boarding order is back to front – with the exception of elites and those who paid to board early – but all Blue Basic passengers normally board last.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JetBlue changed its boarding order during the pandemic, however, so that boarding is performed back to front by rows, with no regard for the type of ticket purchased.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first section called included rows 25-20 and as I was in 21A, I was among the first on the plane.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some airlines are adopting back to front boarding as it means passengers in the back do not have to walk through a planeload of people.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I was at my seat quicker than most on the plane despite being in one of the last five rows and with a basic economy ticket.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not paying to reserve this seat in advance was the easiest $5 I've ever saved.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I had the whole row to myself...

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And got the classic JetBlue hospitality.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was smooth sailing to Chicago and I didn't pay a cent more than I had to.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The E190 is the best choice of aircraft when flying on JetBlue since flying on it guarantees having an entire row – albeit a two-seat row – to one's self until the practice ends.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

JetBlue is scheduled to block aisle seats on its E190 aircraft...

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And middle seats on its Airbus aircraft until October 15.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The only reasons to pay extra for a seat with the fare, I found, are if getting off the plane a few minutes before everybody else is truly worth the extra expense or you want to ensure a specific seat type (aisle or window) if flying on one of JetBlue's Airbus jets.

Flying on JetBlue Airways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

