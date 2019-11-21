Booker and Harris warn Dems: Electability doesn't just mean appealing to white voters

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race with one key takeaway every weekday and a wrap-up each weekend. Reminder: There are 74 days until the Iowa caucuses and 348 days until the 2020 election.

Electability is the biggest buzzword of the 2020 cycle. In poll after poll, it’s what Democrats say they prize above all else: a nominee who can defeat Donald Trump.



But electability is also a code word. As typically construed by pundits, voters and politicians themselves, it tends to mask a racialized assumption about which Americans a candidate needs to win over in order to qualify as “electable”: that is, white voters who don’t live in big coastal cities.



At Wednesday’s Democratic debate, the remaining black candidates in the race, Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, argued for the first time on the national stage that electability actually goes the other way, too, and that defining it solely as “white working-class appeal” could doom the Democratic Party next November.

“The issue has to be, how are we going to win?” Harris said. “And to win, we have to … rebuild the Obama coalition.”



“Black voters are pissed off, and they’re worried,” Booker added. “They’re pissed off because the only time our issues seem to be really paid attention to by politicians is when people are looking for their vote. And they’re worried because the Democratic Party — we don’t want to see people miss this opportunity and lose because we are nominating someone that … isn’t trusted [and] doesn’t have [an] authentic connection.”

Presidential candidates Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. (Photos: Alex Wong/Getty Images) More

“We lost the last election,” Booker concluded. “We need to have someone that can inspire, as Kamala said — to inspire African-Americans to the polls in record numbers.”



Harris and Booker have a point.



The back-and-forth Wednesday night was brief, and the deeper reason it came up went largely unexamined — even though the debate was taking place at the studio of black media mogul Tyler Perry in the black mecca of Atlanta. Right now, the entire top tier of the Democratic primary field — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg — is white. The nonwhite candidates — Booker, Harris, Julián Castro, Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard — have languished in the single digits. And except for Biden, a familiar face who was chosen as running mate by America’s first black president, the frontrunners have struggled to connect with black voters.

Democratic presidential candidates at the Nov. 20 debate in Atlanta. (Photo: John Bazemore/AP) More

Buttigieg has had the hardest struggle. While his polling numbers have been skyrocketing in overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire, his support among black voters in South Carolina currently stands at zero percent. Nationally, Buttigieg’s black support tops out at around 5 percent. And only six current or former black or Latino officials have endorsed him. The South Bend, Ind., mayor’s official explanation is that “black voters in America … don’t yet know me,” as he put it during Wednesday’s debate. But that getting-to-know-you process has also been hampered by a series of missteps on Buttigieg’s part: Racial controversies have rocked South Bend on his watch, and, in South Carolina, his campaign recently promoted his “Douglass Plan” for African-Americans with a stock photo of a Kenyan woman and a misleading list of 400 supporters, 62 percent of whom turned out to be white and many of whom did not even agree to be included. Also problematic was the leak last month of an internal campaign memo essentially blaming Buttigieg’s troubles with black voters on homophobia. (Buttigieg, 37, is a married gay man.)