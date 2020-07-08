Booker beats progressive challenger, Van Drew race set and other takeaways from Tuesday's primary

WASHINGTON – Another primary night has come and gone, with few election surprises and little trouble for voters who cast their ballot.

Incumbent Sen. Cory Booker survived against a progressive challenger for in New Jersey’s Democratic Senate primary.

Booker faced off against little-known Lawrence Hamm, founder and chairman of the People’s Organization for Progress, which works for social, racial, social, and economic justice. Hamm's slogan, "Not Me. Us," was the same used by Sen. Bernie Sanders' in his presidential campaign.

Booker is one of only three Black senators and recently has been a vocal leader in the police reform debate on Capitol Hill. Ahead of the primary, Booker had run for president but ended his bid in January.

Although Booker, who first arrived to the Senate in 2013, was expected to win, the primary challenge came at a time when progressive candidates, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have successfully bested establishment-backed Democrats. Most recently, progressive candidate Jamaal Bowman leads in the primary against Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., a 16-term incumbent and the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair who received endorsements from establishment Democrats like Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.

Here's a look at other news from Tuesday's primary

Rep. Jeff Van Drew to face off against Amy Kennedy

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched parties from Democrat to Republican last year, won the GOP primary and will face of against Democrat Amy Kennedy, who won the Democratic primary, in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District.

In December 2019, Van Drew was one of only two House Democrats to break ranks and vote against both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Soon after his vote, he switched his party affiliation to the GOP. Trump earlier this year campaigned for Van Drew's re-election at a rally in Wildwood, N.J.

Van Drew faced a primary challenge from conservative Bob Patterson, a former speechwriter in the George W. Bush administration.

For the Democratic primary, Kennedy, a former schoolteacher who is married to former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, defeated Brigid Callahan Harrison, a political-science professor at Montclair State University, and Will Cunningham, former congressional aide to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who served as chief investigator for the House Oversight Committee.

Kennedy was endorsed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Voting issues not as prevalent as previous elections

After weeks of long lines at polling states and various issues with voting, voters in New Jersey and Delaware faced few reported issues casting their ballots.

Both states expanded vote by mail and absentee voting options as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country.

In New Jersey, Gov. Murphy ordered the election to be conducted mostly by mail after pushing the primary back from June 2 due to COVID-19. All vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Tuesday, and received by 8 p.m. July 14, will be counted.