Booker Elementary fifth-grade teacher is Sarasota County's 2024 Teacher of the Year

Terry Connor, Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools (left), and Jennifer Vigne, President & CEO of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County (right), stand with 2024 Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Ronnique Major at a ceremony in Venice on Wednesday evening.

Ronnique Major, a 30-year educator at Emma E. Booker Elementary School, was announced as Sarasota County's 2024 District Teacher of the Year at a ceremony in Venice Wednesday evening.

Major, a fifth-grade teacher at Booker Elementary, will represent district teachers for the 2024 calendar year and be the district's candidate for the statewide Teacher of the Year award, which is announced in late spring/early summer. She holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education and teaching from the University of South Florida, and has been teaching in Sarasota County Schools for 25 years.

Major said she was in "disbelief" when she heard her name called.

"It's such an honor and I think just to know what comes with that, and that you're representing all of the teachers in Sarasota, I want to do it with dignity and grace and with respect as well," she said.

If she had any message for other district teachers, she said it would be to block out distractions and keep focused on students.

"Especially in the times that we're in, we have a lot of distractions. But we just have to remember what our purpose is − the kids," she said. "That's what we need to do is connect with our kids and just believe in them and let them know, 'I believe in you.'"

Ronnique Major reacts to winning the 2024 Sarasota County District Teacher of the Year award at a ceremony in Venice on Wednesday.

Growing up, Major said she would help her mother, who was also a teacher, grade papers. Major's mother served as an inspiration for her teaching career attended the ceremony honoring her daughter.

Major said her mother plays a large part in who she is and serves as a cheerleader and coach for her.

"I love to hear my mom's former students talk about her," Major said. "Someday I hope that that's how they refer to me and think of me with the same amount of respect."

Major, along with Haley Brown from Pine View School and Dennis Pinna from North Port High School, was honored as part of a bus tour from the district and the Education Foundation of Sarasota County in November. Major, Brown and Pinna each received flowers and a message from Superintendent Terry Connor.

"Our teachers work diligently every day to provide for the educational needs of their students,” Connor said. “It is important for us to take time and show our appreciation for their tireless commitment to cultivating success and excellence in our school communities. We are grateful to the Education Foundation of Sarasota County for sharing in this celebration and supporting all of our wonderful Teachers of the Year."

Each of the three finalists for the district-wide Teacher of the Year award attended Wednesday's event.

Josette Ortega, a third-grade teacher at Dreamers Academy, was also honored as the district's Innovation Teacher of the Year. She was recognized for the innovative, hands-on learning she uses to inspire her students and prepare them for a rapidly changing world, according to a press release from the Education Foundation.

Follow Herald-Tribune Education Reporter Steven Walker on Twitter at @swalker_7. He can be reached at sbwalker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year award winner