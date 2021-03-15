Booker 'strongly considering' 2022 Senate run in Kentucky

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Booker, who nearly pulled off an upset in last year's Senate primary, said Sunday, March 14, 2021, he's “strongly considering” another run for the Senate against Republican Rand Paul. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRUCE SCHREINER
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker, who nearly pulled off an upset in last year's Senate primary, said he's “strongly considering” another run for the Senate against Republican Rand Paul.

Booker, a Black former state lawmaker from Louisville, returned to progressive ideas such as a universal basic income and universal health care as he raised the prospect of mounting a 2022 campaign.

“I’m strongly considering a run for the United States Senate in 2022 because I believe our work is not done and we have the ability to tell a new story for Kentucky," Booker said Sunday on Kentucky Educational Television.

Booker said he'll decide soon whether to enter the campaign.

Booker seized momentum late in last year's Democratic Senate primary on the strength of a “Hood to the Holler" campaign that highlighted the common interests of Black Democrats in the cities and middle- and low-income white people in the mountains of eastern Kentucky — which he collectively has defined as “people in forgotten places.” His effort caught fire late in the campaign but fell just short and he lost to Amy McGrath, who had significant financial support from beyond the state's borders. McGrath lost to Republican Mitch McConnell in November.

Booker would face an uphill fight against Paul in Republican-trending Kentucky. Paul, a former presidential candidate, is a libertarian-leaning Republican with a strong national brand.

After his primary loss, Booker created the Hood to the Holler advocacy group to help build rural-urban coalitions on health care and anti-poverty issues.

“Those things aren't partisan,” Booker said. “We just allow national politics to dictate the narrative, and people like Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul have told us we're divided.”

Recommended Stories

  • Gregg Popovich does not care about Ben Simmons’ jumper, already elite

    There is no doubt that 76ers star guard Ben Simmons is one of the elite players in the league. He does so many things on the floor that helps the Sixers win games whether it be on the offensive end of the floor creating open looks for his teammates or on defense locking up the opposition’s best scorer. However, there is one Achilles heel that is his jump shot. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich does not care about Simmons’ jump shot adding that he is already an elite player. It would enhance his game, obviously, that can’t be argued with.

  • Republicans remain confident Biden's agenda is 'classic Democratic overreach'

    President Biden has pleasantly surprised progressive lawmakers in the Democratic Party throughout the first several weeks since he took office, The Washington Post reports. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called his agenda "bold" and "transformative," adding that "where candidate Joe Biden started is different from where President Joe Biden started." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), meanwhile, compared Biden favorably to former President Franklin Roosevelt, arguing that just as Roosevelt understood during the Great Depression, Biden is aware "this country today faces a series of unprecedented crises." At the same time, Republicans are confident the tide will turn against Biden thanks to "classic Democratic overreach," Doug Andres, the press secretary for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), told the Post. Chris Hartline, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pinpointed immigration as the issue that could come back to bite Biden. "Democrats saw the 2020 election as a repudiation of all of [former President Donald] Trump’s policies and all of the Republicans’ policies, when in fact the things we’ve proposed on immigration are very popular, in a way that not just unifies our base but also helps us bring back a lot of the moderates and independents and Hispanic voters," he told the Post. Even some Democrats agree Biden can't leave the GOP completely in the dust. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) said "we have to have bipartisan cooperation if we're going to tackle" issues like immigration. "We don't want to pass these with Democratic votes alone," he continued. "And I'm not talking about one or two Republicans; I'm talking about a significant number of votes from the opposing party." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? The biggest snubs at the 2021 Oscar nominations

  • Knicks reportedly will not trade Julius Randle, considering smaller moves

    New York wants to keep winning and make the playoffs, Randle is a big part of that.

  • Child tax credit expansion is Michael Bennet's big stimulus win

    Much of the credit for the expansion of the federal child tax credit, one of the most significant items in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, belongs to Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D).Why it matters: The policy, which Bennet has championed since 2017, is considered revolutionary for how it creates a guaranteed income for families, a so-called Social Security for kids that is common in other wealthy countries.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Parents will receive monthly checks of $300 for children 5 and younger and $250 for those older.It is projected to cut child poverty by 45%, according to one study.The backdrop: Bennet credits his tenure as Denver public schools superintendent for driving home the need. "We spend lots of money and effort trying to remediate the problems created by childhood poverty instead of seeking to eliminate it," he said.He took the policy to the national stage by making it the top agenda item in his long-shot presidential bid in 2020."It makes a lot of lonely time in a lot of empty rooms in Iowa and New Hampshire seem kind of worth it," he added with laughter.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kingsley Ben-Adir To Star In Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series For Disney+

    EXCLUSIVE: One Night In Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir will play a lead opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Deadline has learned. In Secret Invasion, Jackson and Mendelsohn reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, who first met in Captain Marvel. The […]

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Allies call on Slovak leader to resign over Russian vaccine

    Two parties in Slovakia’s ruling coalition called on the populist prime minister to resign to open the way for a reconstruction of the government amid a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia's coronavirus vaccine. Richard Sulik, the head of the Freedom and Solidarity party and a deputy prime minister, said Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s resignation is a “necessary” step for the four-party coalition to survive. “If he doesn't resign, we're ready to leave the government,” Sulik, who is also the economy minister, said.

  • Coyote that bit five people, including two children, in San Francisco area is caught

    The California Department of Fish and Wildife says animal captured in Moraga, California

  • N.C. School Apologizes after Instructing 4th-Graders to Write Pro-Slavery Hashtags for Civil War Assignment

    A North Carolina school district has issued an apology after an “unacceptable” assignment instructed fourth-grade students to write tweets and hashtags that people living in the state might have written if Twitter existed during the Civil War, resulting in a wall display of pro-slavery hashtags in the classroom. “It should be deeply disturbing to anyone,” said Kimberly Morrison-Hansley, a member of the Union County NAACP chapter and former member of the county Board of Education who became the first black woman elected to the board. A photo of the Twitter wall in a now-deleted post on the Waxhaw Elementary School Facebook page showed hashtags including “Slavery for Life” and a post by a student under the username “@dontStopSlavery” saying “you may not agree with slavery but I do and I’m honest about it,” according to WJZY. Another post by “Confederate4life” reads “why do we need to leave the county. We can stay and our slaves! #SLAVERYFOREVER.” Morrison-Hansley told the Charlotte Observer the assignment was inappropriate for such young children and said the Twitter wall’s lack of context made it appear that the students were posting racist comments, not sharing what they thought people might have tweeted during the Civil War. “District administrators are taking this matter very seriously and met with the entire Waxhaw Elementary staff,” Union County Schools reportedly said in a statement. The school system “is actively developing training sessions for all employees to address diversity, equity and inclusion. We are committed to working with teachers to discuss best practices for instruction.” However, Morrison-Hanley told the paper she is not satisfied with the apology, instead calling for the superintendent and members of the board of education to face the public on Youtube and apologize. She said claiming to address diversity, equity and inclusion is “code word for racism” and said that she told a Union County Diversity Committee during its first meeting that those issues “did not bring us here tonight. Issues of racism are what brought us here and that need to be addressed.”

  • Poll: Majority of Iowans do not want Grassley to seek reelection

    More than one-third of the Republicans polled hope the 87-year-old will retire.

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots interested in keeping Joe Thuney, but Jets to have interest

    The Patriots reportedly want to keep offensive guard Joe Thuney in NFL free agency, but they may have competition within their own division.

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Report: Jets are expected to have interest in Corey Linsley, Joe Thuney

    NFL free agency will unofficially begin in a few hours, and one team is reportedly looking to make a splash along its offensive line. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets are expected to have interest in both center Corey Linsley and guard Joe Thuney. New York should be plenty familiar with Thuney, having played [more]

  • Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

    Sanders criticized the Amazon CEO for not attending and for trying to prevent workers from unionizing.

  • Jets interested in 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne, DB K’Waun Williams

    The Jets have checked out several 49ers players before free agency, including receiver Kendrick Bourne and cornerback K’Waun Williams.

  • YouTube to broadcast 21 games as part of 3rd MLB season

    The series of 21 telecasts start on Wednesday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m. EDT when the Boston Red Sox host the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a two-game series, MLB and YouTube said Monday. The second game will be on Thursday, April 22 when Houston hosts the Los Angeles Angels at 8;05 p.m. EDT, and the third will be when Cleveland hosts AL Central champion Minnesota at 1:10 p.m. EDT. YouTube telecasts include live chats.

  • Tamika Palmer Files Complaints Against 6 Special Investigations Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor Case

    Today marks exactly one year since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in Louisville, Ky., by reckless police officers who were executing a search warrant that should never have been issued. It’s also been just over five months since it was officially decided that no one murdered Breonna Taylor and that nothing in the way of substantial criminal charges is coming in regards to the officers who were involved in the clear (to anyone Black) case of systemic racism and systemic incompetence in policing that took the 26-year-old’s life.

  • The Miami Dolphins are poised to add front seven help, but a big quandary looms

    When the doors open for NFL free agency at noon Monday, much will be obvious about the Dolphins’ mission:

  • 2021 free agency: 10 under-the-radar targets for the Bills

    Under-the-radar free agents for the Buffalo Bills at the start of 2021 NFL free agency.

  • Biden news - live: Kushner resurfaces with controversial op-ed as evidence against Trump ‘saved from trash’

    Follow the latest updates