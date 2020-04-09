Booking Holdings Announces Pricing of $750,000,000 Convertible Senior Notes Offering

NORWALK, Conn., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) ("Booking Holdings") announced today the pricing of its private offering of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the "Convertible Notes") to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The issuance and sale of the Convertible Notes is scheduled to settle on April 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Booking Holdings granted the initial purchasers of the Convertible Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Convertible Notes are first issued, up to an additional $112,500,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes.

The Convertible Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Booking Holdings and will accrue interest at a rate of 0.75% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on November 1, 2020. The Convertible Notes will mature on May 1, 2025, unless earlier repurchased or converted. In certain circumstances and during specified periods, the Convertible Notes may be converted into cash up to their principal amount, and into shares of Booking Holdings common stock or cash at Booking Holdings' election for the conversion value above the principal amount, if any. The initial conversion rate is 0.5301 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of convertible notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $1,886.44 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 37.5% over the last reported sale of $1372.06 per share of Booking Holdings's common stock on April 8, 2020. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

If a "fundamental change" (as defined in the indenture for the Convertible Notes) occurs, then noteholders may require Booking Holdings to repurchase their Convertible Notes for cash. The repurchase price will be equal to the principal amount of the Convertible Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the applicable repurchase date.

Booking Holdings estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $735 million (or approximately $845 million if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase additional Convertible Notes), after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Booking Holdings intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt, including the repayment, at maturity or upon conversion prior thereto, of its 0.35% Convertible Senior Notes due June 2020 and its 0.90% Convertible Senior Notes due September 2021.

Booking Holdings also announced today by separate press release that it has priced its previously announced registered public offering of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.100% senior notes due 2025, $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.500% senior notes due 2027 and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior notes due 2030 (collectively, the "Senior Notes"). The issuance and sale of the Senior Notes is scheduled to settle on April 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Senior Notes. The completion of the offering of Convertible Notes is not contingent on the consummation of the offering of the Senior Notes, and the completion of the offering of the Senior Notes is not contingent on the consummation of the offering of the Convertible Notes.

The offer and sale of the Convertible Notes and any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and the Convertible Notes and any such shares cannot be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Convertible Notes or any shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Convertible Notes or any such shares, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale, or solicitation would be unlawful.