A Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) insider increased their holdings by 32% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Booking Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BKNG ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Booking Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman Robert Mylod made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$967k worth of shares at a price of US$1,934 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1,643). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Robert Mylod.

Robert Mylod bought a total of 1.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$1,923. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Booking Holdings insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$132m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Booking Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Booking Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Booking Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

