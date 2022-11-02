Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) insider upped their holding by 32% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Booking Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BKNG ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Booking Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman Robert Mylod for US$967k worth of shares, at about US$1,934 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1,890 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Robert Mylod was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Robert Mylod purchased 1.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$1,923. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Booking Holdings insiders own about US$151m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Booking Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Booking Holdings. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Booking Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Booking Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

