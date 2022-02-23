Booking Reports Strong Sales as Travel Trumps Variant Fears

Michael Tobin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Booking Holdings Inc. reported revenue and gross bookings in line with analysts’ estimates even as the omicron variant of Covid-19 disrupted global tourism, showing that the online travel agency remained resilient during the latest twist of the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s gross bookings, which represent all travel services excluding cancellations, increased 160% to $19 billion, according to a statement Wednesday. Revenue more than doubled to $2.98 billion. Analysts, on average, projected gross bookings of $19 billion and sales of $2.88 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel expressed cautious optimism about the year ahead.

“I am encouraged by the meaningful improvement in bookings we have seen so far in the first quarter,” Fogel said in the statement. “I believe we are well positioned as travel demand recovers, however, we do expect there will still be periods where Covid negatively impacts travel trends as we move through the year.”

Profit, excluding certain costs, was $15.83 a share, compared with the analyst estimate of $13.50 a share.

While meeting Wall Street’s estimates, gross bookings are still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels. The metric hit almost $21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Room nights booked were 151 million in the period ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts’ estimates of 165.9 million. The company reported 191 million room nights booked in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The shares gained about 2% in extended trading after closing at $2,469.83 in New York. The stock had increased 2.9% this year through Wednesday’s close.

Most travel companies outperformed expectations for the fourth quarter even with the uncertainty and flight disruptions caused by omicron. Expedia Group Inc. and Airbnb Inc. said the shocks of the virus had become less severe. Airbnb has found a niche in providing short-term rentals that let employees “work and live from anywhere,” which made 2021 the “best year” in the company’s history, CEO Brian Chesky said.

Booking has a strong global presence, with close to 90% of 2020 revenue coming from its international segments. Europe, in particular, is a large market for the company. European growth began to slow toward the end of October, Chief Financial Officer David Goulden had said before the emergence of omicron.

However, some signs of strength emerged in the U.S. as the country lifted international travel restrictions in November. That led to a “significant improvement” in room nights booked by Europeans traveling to the U.S. and vice versa, Goulden said. European travel appears to be recovering so far this year despite a hit in January, with low-priced airline Ryanair saying it expects pre-pandemic passenger levels to recover by March, Cowen Inc. analyst Kevin Kopelman wrote in a note Wednesday.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Booking owns flight aggregator Kayak and travel booking site Priceline, as well as an alternative accommodations platform.

(Updates with room nights in the sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anne del Castillo Re-Appointed NYC Commissioner of Media and Entertainment

    Anne del Castillo has been reappointed as the commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. Del Castillo was first appointed as commissioner of media and entertainment in 2019, shortly before the pandemic, by former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. In her role, del […]

  • Booking Fourth-Quarter Results Beat Wall Street Estimates

    BKNG stock climbed as the online travel company reported fourth-quarter results late Wednesday that beat analyst estimates.

  • Booking revenue more than doubles as it sees travel trends improving

    Despite the omicron variant's effects on travel at the the end of the fourth quarter, Booking said Wednesday that its business still did better than it expected.

  • How the Pandemic Taught Us to Be Better Diners

    It’s hard to not feel at least a little optimistic about the state of the pandemic. Sure, we’re coming up on the two-year anniversary of COVID shutting the entire world down, but looking at the daily number of cases things seem to be trending in the right direction. So much so, in fact, that many states and cities are getting rid of mandates requiring indoor guests of bars and restaurants to show vaccine cards and wear masks when not eating or drinking. Here in Chicago, the rule will be lifted o

  • Iran Nuclear Envoy Returns to Tehran at Critical Point for Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s chief negotiator at nuclear talks with world powers will return to Tehran for a “short visit” to consult with the Islamic Republic’s leadership as efforts to revive a 2015 deal reach a critical juncture.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGo

  • eBay Shares Tumble as Sales Outlook Misses Estimates

    eBay has been selling off non-core operations, but its core Marketplace business isn't growing the way investors would like.

  • BoCa Flavor ‘redefines all-purpose’ seasonings, co-founder says

    BoCa Flavor Co-Founders Jelece Morris and Suzanne Delica join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the inception of their spice business, honoring their Haitian and Jamaican roots with their brand, and working alongside charity organizations.

  • Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants

  • Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert

    A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists said Tuesday that it had found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan’s eastern desert.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Cyber Firms Detect Malware in Ukraine Computers: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin said separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have called on President Vladimir Putin to come to their aid against Ukraine. Russia faces further sanctions following its recognition of two breakaway regions. Earlier, Putin said he remains open to “diplomatic solutions” but insisted Russia’s interests and security must be guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Millio

  • Cloudflare to Buy Area 1 Security in Push to Protect Against Phishing Emails

    (Bloomberg) -- Cloudflare Inc. said it has agreed to buy email protection provider Area 1 Security Inc. for $162 million, the security vendor’s largest acquisition to date as it looks to tackle a significant area of potential cyber vulnerabilities for businesses. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russ

  • Sanctions Will Boost Europe’s Dependency on U.S. Gas, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s reliance on U.S. liquefied natural gas will increase even further if sanctions hit Russian gas exports, according to the head of pipeline operator Williams Cos.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBiden Unveils Russia Sanctions, Cites ‘Invasion’: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses After Biden Address on Ukraine: Markets WrapAn Obscure Corner of Wall Street Is Making

  • When A Winning Growth Stock Plummets, Do This Instead Of Panicking

    Investors tend to panic when a winning growth stock plummets out of nowhere, reducing their double-digit gain to break-even.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • CDC warns US travelers to avoid 135-plus destinations due to 'very high' COVID-19 levels

    “Avoid travel to these destinations,” the CDC says. “If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest unloads 11.7 million shares of Palantir in a post-earnings selling spree

    The $123.2 million sale was the Ark ETFs third in under a week and came as data analytics company Palantir's stock fell after an earnings miss.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.