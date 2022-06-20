Bookings include drug and intoxication charges

Jun. 20—Among weekend jail bookings, intoxication, drug charges and court-related charges frequent listings. The Carter County Detention Center showed no jail bookings over the weekend and Rowan County only lodged inmates on Friday.

Boyd County Detention Center

—Lucinda Leach, 37, of Rush, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

—Mary A. Stacy, 54, of Ashland, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.

—Nathaniel A. Johnson, 29, of Ashland, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.

—Zebadiah T. Thompson, 33, of Ashland, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.

—Eric L. Hughes, 43, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.

—Jessica S. Lyle, 32, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on alcohol intoxication in a public place, falsely reporting an incident and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.

—Matthew K. Lyle, 41, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.

—Charles J. Hensley, 26, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Big Sandy Regional

—Brian D. Blair, 41, of Hagerhill, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Kayla Nunn, 33, of Greyhawk, was booked Friday on failure to appear.

—Ella Baker, 41, of Stanton, was booked Friday on failure to appear and a probation violation.

—Franklin J. Penix, 25, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, failure to appear and contempt of court.

—Derrick N. Smith, 31, of Inez, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.

—Aaron S. Harmon, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Billy R. Greene, 47, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, driving DUI suspended license aggravated circumstances and two counts of failure to appear.

—Jason Maynard, 29, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

—Nathaniel M. Pack, 38, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on first-degree criminal trespassing.

—Amanda E. Meadows, 46, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.

—Clarence Ashby, 63, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and serving a bench warrant for court.

—Anthony D. Adkins, 47, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.

Greenup County

—Brandon L. Christian, 23, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree robbery.

—John P. Jones, II, 45, of South Point, Ohio, was booked Friday on violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

—Justin C. Beach, 44, of Russell, was booked Saturday on first-degree rape.

—Spencer A. Smyser, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.

Rowan County

—Benny N. Lafferty, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

—Brian S. Butler, 41, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Christopher Rhodes, 37, of Louisville, was booked Friday on third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Connie Eastering, 51, of Morehead, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Glen Wagoner, 50, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless homicide.

—James Rister, 46, of Morehead, was booked Friday on non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines.

—Jeffery Clevenger, 32, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Todd Caudill, 23, of Morehead, was booked Friday on contempt of court.