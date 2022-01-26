Bookkeeper Accused Of Stealing From Arborist: Rockland DA

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY — A Nanuet resident is accused of using her job as a bookkeeper to steal from her employer.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced Tuesday the arraignment of Margarita Guina, 48, who worked as a bookkeeper for Rockland Tree Experts/Wickes Arborists.

Guina wa sindicted on 31 counts by a Rockland County Grand Jury — including one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, 15 counts of Forgery in the Second Degree and 15 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree — following an investigation by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Guina was employed as the bookkeeper for Rockland Tree Experts/Wickes Arborists from

2016 to 2020. She was responsible for all the accounts receivable, accounts payable, and payroll, the DA said.

On 60 occasions, prosecutors alleged, she used the business's payroll account to make Zelle (mobile payment service) payments that were transferred directly to her own bank account. Furthermore, she used the business's bank account to pay for her Orange and Rockland Utilities and Optimum cable bills. In total, Guina is alleged to have stolen $83,078.59 from the company.

“Small businesses are vital to our economy and community. After the difficult two years we have

experienced with the Covid-19 pandemic, they are under more pressure than ever," Walsh said. "I would like to thank the Detectives of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit for their investigative work on this case."

Guina is due back in court Feb. 8.

This article originally appeared on the Nanuet Patch