Bookkeeper allegedly stole $50K from a Pasco farm. Her own family business was failing

A bookkeeper for a farm siphoned more than $500,000 to pay bills because her husband’s business was failing.

Brittany R. J. Adams, 37, of West Richland, allegedly forged her boss’ signature on 95 checks between 2017 and 2022. Most were written for $4,000 each.

She told investigators that her husband’s construction business wasn’t bringing in enough money and she needed to pay bills and buy food.

Now she’s charged with first-degree theft and forgery in Franklin County Superior Court,.

Adams started working for a farm on Sagemoor Road in 2014, and was put in charge of the business account and invoices, but didn’t have the authority to sign the checks..

She allegedly started fabricating extra expenses to the bank in order to hide the regular checks that she wrote to her husband.

She would then make an entry in Quick Books either with her husband’s name or a random farm supply company, according to court documents.

That was the information that went to the business’ tax person.

Her husband was not aware of the theft, and seemed surprised when police talked with him, according to police.

The scheme was uncovered by the owner’s banker, who discovered a series of checks written to Adams’ husband. It turned out that Adams had allegedly forged the owner’s signature.

The owner told police he had only hired Adams’ husband once, and hadn’t done any other work for him since.

Adams allegedly admitted to the theft, according to court documents. She told investigators that she felt guilty every time she forged a check, and planned on paying the business back.