Bookkeeper, employer will pay restitution in workers' comp scheme

Jun. 17—SALEM — A Haverhill woman admitted Wednesday in court that prosecutors had evidence to prove she had mischaracterized tree workers as part of a lower-risk landscape crew to reduce the cost of workers' compensation insurance premiums for the Danvers company where she works.

But Barbara "Bonnie" Marsan's attorney says her client gained nothing from the scheme — one of the reasons Salem Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy Neyman went along with the defense lawyer's request to continue the case without a finding. Marsan was charged with five counts of larceny and five counts of fraud.

"I don't see how she directly benefitted from this at all," Neyman said during a prior hearing in April.

If Marsan, 65, of 25 Franzone Drive, in the Bradford section of Haverhill, stays out of further trouble and pays restitution in the case, the charges will be dismissed in 18 months, leaving her with no criminal record — an unusual disposition in a case in which a grand jury has found probable cause.

Prosecutors in the attorney general's office had been asking for a guilty finding and three years of probation, plus restitution for the difference between the premium the company should have been paying and what it paid Liberty Mutual for workers compensation coverage between 2013 and 2018.

Assistant Attorney General Joshua Pakstis put that amount at just over $100,000.

Marsan's attorney, Jacqueline Leary, contended it was no more than $83,000 — and that the company, which legally is known as Alvelo Enterprises LLC but also goes under the name Carpenter-Costin, was paying for most of it. Marsan brought a company check for $75,000 to court on Wednesday.

Leary, however, suggested to the judge that Marsan would only be able to come up with another $8,200, describing Marsan as a bookkeeper who was earning $4,664 a month and had expenses of $4,390.

Marsan, said the lawyer, continues to work for the company.

Throughout the hearing it remained unclear as to why Marsan was being prosecuted but the owners of the company were not. Pakstis, in response to a question from Neyman, said his office did not believe they could prove that the owners had directed Marsan to engage in the scheme.

Marsan, according to records on file with the Secretary of State, the South Essex Registry of Deeds, and Framingham District Court, had more significant involvement in the business when it was known as Carpenter-Costin, a name that the lawyers said in a hearing earlier this year was still in use. The business has listed locations in Danvers and in Swampscott, according to court papers.

State records show that Alvelo Enterprises LLC is owned by Marienid Alvelo and Maria Alvelo.

But in filings throughout the 2000s, Marsan was an officer of the corporation that owned Carpenter-Costin and was also named as a defendant in a civil small claims lawsuit against that firm in 2007.

The judge had also asked during an April sentencing discussion whether there had been any claims wrongfully paid out during the time frame.

She was told that the insurer paid one claim involving a worker who suffered minor injuries and missed "a couple of days" on the job.

A second injured worker withdrew his claim and left the company, the judge was told.

