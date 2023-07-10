Bookkeeper gets prison time for stealing $130K from Barnstead, Hampton school districts

Jul. 10—A bookkeeper from Barnstead was sentenced Monday in federal court for stealing money from both Barnstead and Hampton School Districts, prosecutors said.

Amy Burley, 48, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Paul J. Barbadoro to 12 months and one day in federal prison and 2 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release.

Burley was also ordered to pay $131,261.81 in restitution. On Feb. 23, Burley pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a program receiving federal funds.

"These public-school districts placed trust in Burley as their bookkeeper, and she blatantly abused that trust by stealing funds intended for the school children in these districts," Young said in a statement. "I'm proud that we were able to bring restitution to the taxpayers while sending a deterrent message that this type of thievery will result in incarceration."

According to court documents and statements made in U.S. District Court in Concord, Burley processed payroll and handled invoices. She used her professional access to Barnstead School District accounts to make student loan payments, pay personal creditors, and pay for Amazon purchases charged to a Barnstead account that she controlled — for a total of $110,295.52.

After she was terminated from her job in Barnstead, Burley was hired as a bookkeeper for the Hampton School District, where she used $20,966 in district funds to pay student loans and credit card bills for herself and her family members.

"Instead of working honestly on behalf of two financially struggling school districts, Amy Burley took advantage of them, betraying the trust they placed in her, by stealing tens of thousands of dollars to line her own pockets," Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement.