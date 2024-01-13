Bookmakers favor Ukraine’s second-place odds in Eurovision 2024, UK leads for victory

Bookmakers have revised their Eurovision 2024 predictions, showing increased odds for Ukraine securing a second place win, according to a Jan. 12 post on Eurovisionworld.com.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is in the lead with an 8% chance of victory.

eurovisionworld

Performers and competition songs for Eurovision 2024 are still unknown. These will be determined during national selections. In Ukraine, selection for Eurovision will take place on Feb. 3.

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmo, Sweden, following Lauren’s victory with the song “Tattoo” in the the 2023 competition in Liverpool, UK.

The first and second semi-finals will be on May 7 and 9, respectively, with the final on May 11, 2024.

The European Broadcasting Union previously announced the participation of 37 countries in this year’s contest. Luxembourg is set to make a comeback after a 31-year hiatus, while Romania’s participation in the 2024 contest remains uncertain. TVR, the Romanian broadcaster, has until Jan. 22 to make a final decision on participation.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine