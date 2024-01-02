New year, new books: Taft residents benefit from "Imagination Library"
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kern Literacy Council is using a little "imagination" in bringing more books to the westside.
The Kern Literacy Council is using a little "imagination" in bringing more books to the westside.
Get a full-body cardio and strength training workout for the new year without leaving the house!
Chubb was injured with a little over three minutes left in the fourth quarter of the 56-19 defeat.
Plus, score big discounts on weighted blankets, comforters and mattresses.
Is consuming more fluids on your 2024 to-do list? Let this handy little gadget keep you on track — it quietly flashes once an hour.
Nearly 23,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong!
'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one fan.
One step, two step — get fit at home with this compact, effective workout gadget.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
The A-list actress swears by castor oil, and we've found an option loved by more than 7,500 Amazon shoppers.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube,' and save 40%!
Also on mega markdown: a cozy electric blanket for $30 (was $80), a bestselling air fryer for half off and so much more.
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
A 1993 Hyundai Scoupe, one of the cheapest sporty coupe available in its time, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
RM Sotheby's sold the pristine 1989 Lamborghini Countach Silver Anniversary Edition used in the 'Wolf of Wall Street' for $1.65M in New York this month.
Nonstick and easy to clean, more than 2,000 shoppers rave about how these doodads make dinner time even easier.
The biggest stories this year: How OpenAI's ChatGPT has changed the world in just a year, Apple's switch to USB-C on the iPhone 15 brings more cable confusion, Microsoft officially owns Activision Blizzard.
Autoblog Associate Editor Byron Hurd shares his five favorite writeups from a whirlwind year of new cars and experiences.
India, a major player in the global automotive industry, has started focusing on transitioning to alternative fuels to curb pollution after expanding its consumer and vehicle bases and adding local manufacturing facilities over the past two decades. On this journey, 2024 will be a crucial year, as the country — the third-largest automotive market — faces challenges to offer accessible growth capital to late-stage startups while trying to lure Tesla and other foreign EV manufacturers to enter its domestic market. In 2023, India, the world's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, sold almost 24 million vehicles, including commercial and personal four-, three- and two-wheelers, according to the latest data on the government's Vahan portal.
The stock market may currently be on autopilot, but that doesn't mean to get complacent. Here are a couple things to watch out for in 2024.