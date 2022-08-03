Bookstore owner to ask Pelosi to help Hong Kongers at Taipei meeting

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Wu
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

By Sarah Wu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A staunch defender of human rights and long-time China critic, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to meet rights activists in Taiwan on Wednesday, a move certain to ramp up already fraught tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Among those she will meet are a Hong Kong bookseller who fled to the self-ruled island in 2019, a former Tiananmen demonstrator and a Taiwanese activist recently released by China, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

China has condemned Pelosi's visit to the democratic island that Beijing claims as its own, responding with increased military activity in surrounding waters and by summoning the U.S. ambassador in Beijing.

Bookstore owner Lam Wing-kee hopes Pelosi can help Hong Kongers who are afraid to return to their city amid fears they will be persecuted under a sweeping national security law.

"I want to discuss with her whether there is a possibility for the U.S. government to help those who cannot return to Hong Kong and who may not be able to obtain identity cards in Taiwan, to help them to go to the United States," Lam told Reuters.

Lam was detained in China for eight months in 2015 over books critical of China's leaders and their private lives.

An invitation Lam said he received from the American Institute in Taiwan, the United States de facto embassy, lists the National Human Rights Museum in Xindian, New Taipei City, as the location for a meeting. Pelosi is not specifically mentioned in the invitation.

AIT said it expected to invite seven guests to the meeting and requested that each prepare three-minute opening remarks, according to the invitation, which was reviewed by Reuters.

AIT declined to comment on the meeting.

Less than two hours by flight from Hong Kong, Taiwan is a popular destination for scores of democracy activists from the former British colony who took part in anti-government demonstrations in 2019 and later fled Beijing's tightening grip over the city.

The flow of Hong Kong people to Taiwan increased significantly amid fears they could be arrested under the national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020 after the sometimes violent protests.

Pelosi, 82, has drawn Beijing's ire over her criticism of the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square and authorities' treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim ethic group.

Just two years after Chinese troops opened fire on Tiananmen demonstrators, Pelosi visited the square and unfurled a banner commemorating those who died. Uniformed police pursued Pelosi and her team as they left the square.

Beijing sees official visits by senior foreign officials to the self-governing island as a sign of tacit support for the island's pro-independence camp.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen rejects Chinese sovereignty claims and says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu in Taipei; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • Minneapolis woman, 71, missing since June

    Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since June.

  • China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruption

    China blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by Nancy Pelosi, a top American lawmaker, to the self-ruled island but has avoided disrupting one of the world's most important technology and manufacturing relationships. The two sides, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties, especially in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world's smartphones and other electronics. Taiwan, which produces half the world's processor chips and has technology the mainland can't match, said sales to Chinese factories rose 24.4% to $104.3 billion.

  • Florida set to host two back-to-back ULA and SpaceX launches on same day this week

    A 200-foot Atlas V rocket rolled out to its pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday, setting the stage for two launches on Thursday.

  • Nancy Pelosi Says U.S. Determined to ‘Preserve Democracy’ in Taiwan

    'America’s determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world remains ironclad," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday in Taiwan.

  • Moody’s: Schumer-Manchin deal will ‘nudge’ economy, inflation ‘in the right direction’

    The deal announced last week by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will “nudge the economy and inflation in the right direction” and “meaningfully” address climate change, a new analysis by Moody’s Analytics found. The analysis comes at a critical moment when Schumer and Manchin are hoping to persuade the…

  • Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi meets President Tsai to Beijing's fury

    The highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years arrives despite warnings from China.

  • George R. R. Martin’s ‘Night of the Cooters’ Adaptation, Directed by Vincent D’Onofrio, Wins at LA Shorts Festival

    George R. R. Martin’s adaptation of Howard Waldrop’s short story “Night of the Cooters” won best sci-fi at this year’s LA Shorts International Film Festival. Directed by Vincent D’Onofrio, who also stars, the short film — a “tall tale” about aliens invading Texas in the 1800s — is a passion project borne out of 60-odd […]

  • Florida state senator proposes special tax on out-of-state homebuyers and real estate investors

    Out-of-state real estate investors and homebuyers would pay a special tax under a state senator’s plan designed to tackle sky-high rents pricing tenants out of Orange County. Sen. Randolph Bracy, who is running for U.S. Congress, unveiled a proposal Tuesday he intends to submit at the next Orange County Commission meeting on Aug. 9. “I would like to institute special taxes on these companies ...

  • U.S. Navy deploys four warships east of Taiwan as Pelosi heads to Taipei

    Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the South China Sea and was currently in the Philippines Sea, east of Taiwan and the Philippines and south of Japan, a U.S. Navy official told o Reuters.

  • Man accused of sexually harassing women in Lower Queen Anne arrested

    A man accused of exposing himself to women in the Lower Queen Ann﻿e neighborhood last month has been arrested.

  • Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's warnings

    Tensions are rising with China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan's capital of Taipei. CBS News chief White House correspondent, Nancy Cordes has more on her visit. Then David Sacks, a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins anchor Lana Zak to discuss the impact of Pelosi's trip.

  • 62-year-old UPS driver dies after another worker runs into him, SC officials say

    The truck driver was from Missouri, the coroner’s office said.

  • Patriotic fervour erupts on Chinese social media over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

    The sight of the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arriving in Taiwan late on Tuesday was too much to bear for many mainland China internet users, who wanted a more muscular response from their government. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Hashtags related to Pelosi's visit, such as "the resolve to realise national reunification is rock solid", went viral on China's Weibo microblogging platform.

  • Stephen King testifies; Musk strikes back; Boeing 787 gets OK: 3 legal stories to watch

    August kicks off with a trial Monday over the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit challenging Penguin Random House's pending acquisition of rival Simon & Schuster. We're also watching Boeing and Elon Musk this week.

  • A nasal vaccine could be key in curbing the spread of COVID-19

    Story at a glance A nasal vaccine could be another weapon in the arsenal against COVID-19. Early research has shown promising results in terms of efficacy. Recent research published in Science Immunology suggests coupling mRNA vaccines with an intranasal booster vaccine can provide much stronger protection against the virus in the airways where enters the…

  • EDF to Curb Nuclear Output as French Energy Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA said it’s likely to make further cuts to its nuclear reactor output as scorching weather pushes up river temperatures, bringing the energy crisis in the European Union’s second-largest economy into sharp focus.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then

  • German exports surge to record level in June

    German exports beat forecasts with 4.5% growth in June, hitting a record level thanks to demand from the European Union, the United States and China, data showed on Wednesday. Exports rose for a third month in a row, pushing Germany's seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 6.4 billion euros ($6.51 billion) in June, well above a forecast for 2.7 billion euros. Preliminary data last month had shown Germany posting its first trade deficit in more than 30 years, but the May figure of -1.0 billion euros was revised on Wednesday to a surplus of 0.8 billion euros.

  • Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

    Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday. The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home.

  • Indigenous Australian Senator Raises Fist, Calls Queen Elizabeth a 'Colonizer' as She's Sworn Into Office

    Lidia Thorpe raised her right fist while she read an oath to serve Queen Elizabeth, who is still head of state in Australia

  • Lemon Water Benefits: Weight Loss, Nutrients and More

    Lemon water is touted as a magical health drink, but what makes it so much better than regular water?