From boom to bottom and now big change: Renault and Nissan reshape alliance

·4 min read

PARIS/TOKYO (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan announced a deal on Monday to redesign their decades-long alliance aimed at easing tensions between the partners and putting them on equal footing.

The partnership, which has grown to include junior member Mitsubishi Motors, was founded in 1999 and long dominated by former Renault and Nissan top executive Carlos Ghosn. It gave Nissan a 15% stake in Renault, on a par with the French state, but no voting rights.

By contrast Renault - which at the time was rescuing Nissan - took a 43% holding in its Japanese ally, giving the French a dominant role that has long been a point of contention.

The alliance was thrown into turmoil following Ghosn's arrest on financial misconduct charges in late 2018 and his subsequent ouster as alliance chairman.

The following is a timeline of key events in the alliance's history. 1996Ghosn joins Renault as executive vice president as the firm struggles with falling profitability. The next year, he unveils a 20 billion franc cost-cutting plan, reviving his reputation as "Le cost killer". Renault's profitability jumps three-fold by the end of 1998. 1999Renault in March comes to the rescue of debt-laden Nissan, which had lost money for three years in a row. Ghosn reveals his "Nissan Revival Plan", targeting a return to profitability in the 2000 financial year.

After cutting 21,000 jobs, or 14% of the workforce, shutting some plants and overhauling Nissan's corporate structure, Nissan hits its goals a year ahead of schedule. Ghosn is feted as a business celebrity in Japan.

2000Ghosn becomes CEO of Nissan. By the end of 2000, Nissan is contributing roughly half of Renault's annual net profit. 2002Nissan announces its "Nissan 180" three-year plan, targeting an increase of 1 million vehicles in global sales by 2005. 2005Nissan misses its sales target, and announces a new three-year plan. Ghosn becomes president and CEO of Renault. 2008Nissan again fails to meet its main financial targets. The automaker announces another five-year plan but then scraps it due to the financial crisis. 2013

Renault and Nissan announce a common plan for low-cost development and manufacturing of vehicles. The next year, the two groups converge more functions, targeting 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in annual savings by about 2022.

2016Nissan takes a controlling stake in Mitsubishi. Ghosn becomes chairman, making him chairman of all three partners. 2017Both Nissan and Renault post record operating profits, though Nissan still falls short on some targets. The alliance together sells more than 10 million vehicles globally, making it one of the world's biggest automakers. 2018Ghosn is arrested in Japan on charges of underreporting his salary for more than a decade. He is accused of other crimes including using Nissan funds for his own purposes. Ghosn, who has denied wrongdoing, is fired as chairman of the alliance. 2019Nissan and Renault reel from the aftermath of Ghosn's arrest. Both automakers appoint new boards as profits continue to sink.The alliance names a new chairman, Michelin veteran Jean-Dominique Senard, while Makoto Uchida becomes Nissan's new chief executive.

Tensions escalate after Renault attempts to tighten capital ties with Nissan, a move rebuked by the Japanese automaker.

On Dec. 29, Ghosn escapes from Japan onboard a chartered flight. He eventually arrives in Lebanon, his childhood home, where he is barred from leaving the country but remains protected from extradition. 2020With the COVID-19 crisis triggering losses at both car makers, Renault secures a state-backed loan worth 5 billion euros to shore up its liquidity. Luca De Meo becomes the French group's CEO in July.Alliance Chairman Senard rules out any merger of the carmaking partners, saying they don't need to combine to be efficient. 2022De Meo announces plans to split Renault's electric vehicles (EV) business from its combustion engine operations.

On Oct. 8-9, media reports say Nissan wants Renault to cut its stake to 15%, in exchange for investing in Renault's EV unit.

Technology-sharing emerges in October as a sticking point between the two companies in the talks, people familiar with the negotiations said.

Renault later provides proposals to address those concerns, and a deal is announced on Jan. 30. As part of the deal, Renault agrees to reduce its stake in Nissan to 15% from around 43%.

On Feb. 6, the partners unveil new details of the revamp, including a commitment by Nissan to buy up to 15% in Renault's electric vehicles unit Ampere.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Josephine Mason)

Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Foods misses earnings, profit estimates as lower beef prices bite

    While soaring meat prices boosted revenue of Tyson last year, the company reported an 8.5% drop in average sales price of beef in the first quarter. Prices of pork were up 1.4%, while those of chicken rose 7.1% in the reported quarter. In comparison, pork and chicken prices surged 13% and 20%, respectively, a year earlier.

  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Lists New Initiatives To Ramp-Up Partnership

    Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has proposed new initiatives following the approval of Renault ADR (OTC: RNLSY) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) Boards. The alliance will have a three-dimension program to maximize value creation for stakeholders, including high-value-creation operational projects in Latin America, India and Europe, enhanced strategic agility with new initiatives that partners can join and a rebalanced cross-shareholding and reinforced Alliance governance. Renault Group an

  • Factbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance

    Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault's electric vehicles unit Ampere. The four projects to be considered in Latin America include: * A new half-ton pick-up, developed by Renault Group andshared with Nissan in Argentina. * Collaboration on the Nissan Frontier/Renault Alaskanfamily, a one-ton pick-up, would continue.

  • Does Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Temperatures Rise in New York Following Arctic Blast

    Temperatures rose sharply in New York on Sunday, February 5, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported, after an arctic blast brought frigid temperatures to the northeastern United States on Friday and Saturday.The NWS said temperatures in many locations were running 40 to 50 degrees warmer than where they were 30 hours earlier, though freezing conditions remained.Footage from the village of Spectacular shows icy conditions at Lake Pleasant on Sunday. Credit: Glenn Ericksen via Storyful

  • Indian Railways: Delhi police arrest two in railway jobs scam

    The accused allegedly tricked people into counting trains in Delhi, having promised them work.

  • Japan's government has sounded out Amamiya about becoming BOJ governor - Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government has sounded out Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda as central bank governor, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday, citing anonymous government and ruling party sources. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters later on Monday he would continue to consider the best candidate for the job, suggesting that no final decision had been made. The next governor will face the delicate task of normalising the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy, which is drawing increasing public criticism for distorting market function.

  • These 6 CEOs are taking pay cuts to prevent more layoffs and fight tough times as industrywide reductions persist

    From Apple to Intel, top execs at major corporations are reducing their annual compensation as financial turmoil continues to plague bottom lines.

  • Vietnam seizes 600 kg of ivory smuggled from Africa

    Vietnamese authorities have over the past week seized more than 600 kilograms of ivory smuggled from Africa, the government said on Monday. Trade in ivory is illegal in Vietnam but wildlife trafficking remains widespread. Other items often found smuggled into the country include pangolin scales, rhino horns and tiger carcasses.

  • Nintendo Shares Face Uphill Battle With Switch Seen Past Its Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Ltd. has sat out the rally in tech stocks this year and may remain stuck in the doldrums until it unveils a successor to its Switch game console, which has seen sales declining over the past two years.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill More Than 1,000 in Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownDell to Cu

  • Orca whales were discovered with a toilet paper chemical in their livers and skeletal muscles. It's just the 'tip of the iceberg' for one of the most contaminated marine mammals in the world.

    The contaminants add to a long list of chemicals found in Southern Resident and Bigg's orcas, both of which are at risk of extinction.

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs were more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 easy ways to save cash no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Adani shares dive again as Indian opposition stages demos

    Investors dumped more Adani stock on Monday as India's opposition staged protests calling for a full inquiry into allegations of major accounting fraud at the country's biggest conglomerate.The main opposition Congress party, which has called for a "serious investigation" into Adani's companies by the central bank and regulator, on Monday staged protests, including in New Delhi and Mumbai.

  • Angler mistakes rod holder for boat’s fuel tank; ‘expensive mistake’

    Video footage shows where the angler mistakenly put the gas pump nozzle and how much the blunder cost the fisherman at the pump.

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Video Shows Tesla Suddenly Catching Fire, Being Engulfed in Flame

    6000 gallons of water were needed to extinguish the roadside fire.