Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Boom Logistics's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Boom Logistics had debt of AU$36.6m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from AU$45.8m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of AU$2.28m, its net debt is less, at about AU$34.3m.

How Healthy Is Boom Logistics's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Boom Logistics had liabilities of AU$49.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$15.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$2.28m and AU$34.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling AU$28.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Boom Logistics has a market capitalization of AU$68.9m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Even though Boom Logistics's debt is only 1.9, its interest cover is really very low at 0.27. The main reason for this is that it has such high depreciation and amortisation. While companies often boast that these charges are non-cash, most such businesses will therefore require ongoing investment (that is not expensed.) In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. Importantly, Boom Logistics's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 77% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Boom Logistics's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.