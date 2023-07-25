Boom in ultra-long mortgages that mean a £500k house costs £1m

Mortgage

The number of people taking out mortgage terms that mean they will be making payments into their seventies has quadrupled in the past five years, new figures have revealed.

More than 12,000 people aged over 41 took out a mortgage term between 30 and 35 years in 2022, compared with just 3,035 people in 2018, according to data from the City watchdog.

It comes as millions of households see the cheapest mortgage deals in history expire, leaving them paying hundreds of pounds more a month when they come in remortgage at today’s far higher rates.

The data from the Financial Conduct Authority, which was obtained by a Freedom of Information request from wealth manager Quilter, shows the total number of people taking out mortgages with terms of 35 years or more also hit a high of 88,059 last year, a 117pc increase on 2018.

Most major lenders have signed a “mortgage charter” that allows borrowers to extend their mortgage term and reduce their monthly payments, with the option to switch back within six months, as a way to bring down monthly payments.

While this arrangement makes monthly mortgage payments smaller, they mean that homeowners must pay a larger sum to the lender over the lifetime of the mortgage.

For a £500,000 property purchased with a 10pc deposit on a 6.5pc interest rate, a total of £911,753 would be repaid over 25 years, the typical length of a mortgage term.

But if the same interest rate was applied over 35 years, monthly repayments would come down, but the total paid for the same property would be £1,142,201.

Some 2.5 million homeowners are due to reach the end of fixed-rate mortgage deals this and next year, meaning that many will need to refinance at rates double what they originally were.

The average two-year fixed mortgage is now around 6.8pc, according to data company Moneyfacts. As recently as two years ago average rates were well below 3pc. The cheapest rates were below 1pc.

For those with a £200,000 mortgage, going from 3pc to 6.8pc would mean paying in excess of £400 more every month.

Karen Noye, a mortgage expert at Quilter, said: “For many people, to realise the dream of homeownership or to simply obtain an affordable mortgage they have had to increase the term of their mortgage.

“While this is not inherently wrong and can be a lifeline for people during this difficult time, it does have the potential to stretch people’s finances later in life particularly for those in their 40s.

“Where possible, it is always worth getting mortgage advice to make sure that you are doing the best thing for your finances as the cheapest deal is not always the most valuable particularly over the long term.”

