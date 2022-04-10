Boomer woman facing child neglect felony charge

Apr. 9—A vehicle rolled over an embankment into a creek at Gauley Bridge on April 1, according to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a woman and an infant child in the vehicle and helped them to safety.

According to Fridley, deputies noticed the driver appeared to be under the influence but due to possible injuries, the driver and child were transported to the Charleston Area Medical Center. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for urinalysis reports of the driver, which determined the driver was under the influence of numerous controlled substances.

The Boomer woman who was driving the car is facing felony charges in Fayette County, Fridley said.

Cecily M. Overton, 31, of Boomer, is charged with the felony offense of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Death or Serious Injury, as well as the misdemeanor offense of DUI. She was transported to Southern Regional Jail where she remains as a pre-trial felon on $50,000 bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.