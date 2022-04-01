Boomerang Employees Returning to Arts, Education, IT, Healthcare and Retail Jobs

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·2 min read
skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

While the Great Resignation shows no sign of slowing down — there were 4.4 million Americans quitting their jobs in February, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report that came out on March 29 — another pandemic-era work phenomenon is on the rise: boomerang employees.

Discover: SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?
More: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2022

The number of so-called boomerang employees — employees who return after leaving a company — keeps rising, a new LinkedIn Workforce Insights survey shows.

Boomerang hires amounted to 4.3% of all job switches last year, up from less than 2% in 2010, according to LinkedIn data. Second, the average time between the exit and return of such “boomerang hires” in the United States has shrunk to just 17.3 months, down from the 2010 norm of 21.8 months.

In some industries, the boomerang cycle in 2021 was running especially fast, notably in the arts and recreation sector, where the average boomerang hire period stood at 11 months. This is followed by the education sector, where the pertinent boomerang cycle stood at an average of 13.4 months. That sector also took the second spot in terms of the percentage of employees who boomerang, with 6.3% of respondents having done so.

Additional industries where the boomerang cycle is particularly fast included technology, information and media; retail; hospitals and healthcare; transportation, logistics and storage; manufacturing; and financial services, the survey shows.

LinkedIn notes that several companies celebrate boomerang employees, such as Salesforce, which has a “boomerang spotlight” section on its website. This section highlights employees who “boomeranged back” to their jobs at the company.

California also has a dedicated boomerang website — boomerang.ca.gov — for retired State of California employees.

“Are you interested in working for the State on a temporary basis as a retired annuitant? If you answered ‘Yes’ to both of those questions, you are invited to register to be placed in a hiring pool that will be used by state departments,” the website notes.

Live Blog Updates: SNAP (Food Stamps) and Social Security Benefits
Explore: Renewed Focus on Employee Retention Needed as 4.3 Million Americans Quit Jobs in December

For companies, boomerang hires bring several advantages. In an article on the Society for Human Resource Management’s website, Christina Gialleli, director of people operations at Epignosis, said that “hiring and onboarding a new employee is much more expensive and time-consuming than rehiring and reboarding former employees. Boomerang employees are already familiar with the company, the products, the processes, and can be productive much more quickly.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Boomerang Employees Returning to Arts, Education, IT, Healthcare and Retail Jobs

Recommended Stories

  • Don’t burn bridges: Companies are welcoming back these older workers

    Returning to a previous employer is attractive to experienced workers 50 years and older, as well as recent retirees.

  • Faulty trim kept KC-46 emergency exit door from opening

    The problem with the exit door trim is the latest in a series of problems with Boeing's KC-46, which also has a troubled vision system for boom operators and in past years had difficulties with foreign object debris.

  • Mom creates tiny self-care station for toddler daughter: ‘This is the cutest thing ever’

    With just a few little touches, she transformed an empty wall into a toddler-sized self-care station!

  • 34 Stupid "Perks" Employers Offered Instead Of Actually Paying Their Employees Well

    "The opportunity to participate in a 7 a.m. baking contest the boss was judging. I think he just wanted us to bring him breakfast."View Entire Post ›

  • Bank of America exec on its five-day return-to-office plan: ‘We’re a work-from-work company’

    Many companies are on a collision course with employees over return-to-office plans, as workers demand more flexibility and remote-work options.

  • Professional pianist reveals what it’s like to make a living performing in luxury hotels: ‘How much do they pay?’

    A pianist is sharing what it's like to perform professionally in some of his city's most luxurious hotels.

  • Paternity lawsuit against Jerry Jones unsealed after Dallas Cowboys owner fires back

    The lawsuit filed by Alexandra Davis, 25, claims Jones and Davis’ mother made a “hush money” settlement. The case now goes to a non-jury trial.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ryanair goads Boeing as jetmaker meets rival easyJet

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The boss of Irish budget carrier Ryanair raised the stakes in a feud with Boeing over jet prices by saying he could do without a long-stalled deal to buy the 737 MAX 10 - even as Boeing appeared to woo his arch-rival easyJet. The latest salvo in a dispute between Europe's largest low-cost airline group and Boeing, the exclusive supplier of its main fleet, came as airline chiefs met for the first time in two years to review a pandemic recovery clouded by war in Ukraine. Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing for 200 of its largest type of single-aisle jet, the 737 MAX 10, accusing the planemaker of being "delusional" about prices.

  • How to make your money last in retirement

    Lots of research has been done on the best way to generate retirement income. It isn’t hard to pick a future retirement date, or at least a range of years during which we’ll likely retire, and then figure out how much we ought to be saving. Last November, Morningstar released a report analyzing a variety of methods to determine a retiree’s safe portfolio withdrawal rate.

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • San Francisco sought a big return to office in March. Did it happen?

    “It is a big worry for me when tech companies say to their workforce, ‘Go ahead and work from home forever,' said an advocate for downtown San Francisco.

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • 7 Dos and Don'ts for Becoming a Billionaire

    Becoming a billionaire seems like a great goal, but unfortunately, it's only a dream for most of us. If you can follow in the footsteps of billionaire investors like Buffett, then this might be the route for you.

  • 12 Top Side Hustles You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts

    Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...

  • Burger King Sued for Ads That Allegedly Exaggerate Size of Sandwiches

    Earlier this week, four plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against Burger King, alleging that the fast food chain exaggerates the size of its burgers in its advertisements.

  • Russia's Gazprom exits German business amid crisis in energy ties

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Gazprom said on Friday it was quitting its business in Germany at a moment of crisis in the vital energy ties between the two countries in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The gas giant gave no details or explanation of its decision to terminate its participation in Gazprom Germania GMBH and all of its assets, which include subsidiaries in Britain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Gazprom has been in the sights of European Union regulators for months over allegations, which it denied, that it was holding back gas that could have been released to lower soaring prices.

  • Putin Says Russia to Keep Supplying Gas Amid Shift to Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia aims to keep supplying gas to European customers even as it demands they shift to payment in rubles, President Vladimir Putin said, easing fears that the shift could lead to disruptions from the continent’s biggest supplier.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation at ChernobylU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vi

  • This simple change in words can dramatically increase retirement savings

    In today’s increasingly complex financial world, individuals are faced with many competing financial priorities — from student debt to emergency healthcare expenses, just to name a few. As a result, nearly a quarter of working adults say they do not have any retirement savings or a pension, according to Federal Reserve data. This lack of retirement savings has been a longstanding societal problem, with gaps persisting across many demographic factors, including income, race and gender.

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.