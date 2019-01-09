Boomers made up half of jobs gains in 2018 as older workers stayed on longer

Baby boomers should be hanging it up and kicking back.

Instead, they’re still driving U.S. job growth.

Americans 55 and over made up about half of all employment gains in 2018, according to an analysis of Labor Department data by The Liscio Report, a research publication for investors. That’s an eye-popping share considering that demographic made up only a quarter of last year’s labor force -- which includes people working and looking for jobs.

Of the 2.9 million new jobs recorded by Labor's survey of households last year, 1.4 million were taken by people 55 and over. And in December, 39.2 percent of Americans in that age group were working, the largest portion since 1961, according to the monthly employment report Labor released on Friday.

Among the factors behind the numbers: Older people want to work longer. The low, 3.9 percent unemployment rate provides them more opportunities as businesses struggle to find qualified job candidates. And lots of workers are simply aging into the 55-and-older bracket while many prime age-Americans remain sidelined.

“You have an aging workforce,” says economist Sophia Koropeckyj of Moody’s Analytics.

It’s not that baby boomers aren’t also retiring in droves. An estimated 10,000 a day are calling it quits. It’s just that the group is so large that enough are staying in, or returning to, the workforce to provide a welcome labor supply in a tight market.

After being on Social Security disability for five years, Janene Evans, 55, of Bozeman, Montana, decided to get a part-time job as a Walmart cashier in 2018 to earn some extra money. Although her disability paycheck rose 2.9 percent last year, she also faced a higher health insurance premium.

“Bozeman area employers are having difficulty finding employees,” Evans says, adding that Walmart managers were disappointed that she couldn’t work full-time. “Help-wanted signs are up everywhere.”

After putting in four weeks last spring, she quit the $11.50-an-hour job because it was too physically taxing, she says.

Overall, older workers are changing the dynamics of the American workplace. While their knowledge and skills make many more productive, others may be less adaptable and savvy about new technology, Koropeckyj says.

AARP Vice President Susan Weinstock says older workers bring soft skills “gained over a lifetime of work, like calm under the pressure, ability to solve complex problems, ability to listen and be empathetic. These are uniquely human skills that a computer or a robot can’t replace.”

Why older Americans are accounting for so many job gains:

Choosing to work longer

About a third of middle-aged Americans plan to work part-time and another 4 percent intend to work full-time after age 65, according to an Ipsos/USA Today survey in 2017.

Many baby boomers can do so because they’re healthier and better-educated than their predecessors, allowing them to continue working in white-collar jobs that don’t take a big physical toll, Koropeckyj says.