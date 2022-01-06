‘Booming’ California chain to open 5 restaurants here. Boise? Meridian? You’re first

Mountain Mike’s is ready to conquer fresh peaks — in Idaho.

The California-based pizza chain, which operates more than 240 locations, plans to make its Gem State debut this year. And it’s aiming high: Five Treasure Valley restaurants are planned.

The first will come in early 2022 at 3340 N. Eagle Road #104 in Meridian. A second is slated for mid-2022 in downtown Boise (at a location to be announced). Gem State Pies, the local franchisee, expects to open four of the five stores before the end of the year.

Wait, what — pizza? There’s no freakin’ way the Boise area can support more pizza. Right?

So, sooo wrong. Americans’ appetite for cheesy pies is nearly insatiable. Even during times of pandemic and recession, pizza sales stay hot. “The pizza segment is booming,” declares a Mountain Mike’s press release, which positions the family-style pizza chain as “an emerging leader in the highly competitive pizza segment.”

Mountain Mike’s serves salads, wings, and, of course, “legendary crispy, curly pepperonis” on “Mountain-sized pizzas.”

Founded in 1978 in Palo Alto, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is concentrated on the West Coast. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company is developing restaurants in eight states, according to the release.

Mountain Mike’s is “known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily.” Its slogan? “Pizza the way it oughta be!”

(Agreed. All pepperoni ought to be “legendary.”)

Here’s more from the release: “In addition to offering carryout, its own in-house delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are.

“Most of its ... locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big-screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s.”

Online: mountainmikespizza.com.