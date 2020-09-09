Booming Lift and Garage Equipment Business Leads BendPak to Expand on Both Coasts

Company adding 120,000 square feet to California headquarters and new Alabama operation

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leave your doom and gloom at the door — business is booming at BendPak, a global leader in car lifts and automotive service equipment. Less than six months after opening a 100,000-square-foot distribution center near Mobile, Alabama, to better serve customers on the East Coast, the company is building a new 70,000-square-foot warehouse next door. At the same time, a 50,000-square-foot expansion of the manufacturer's Santa Paula, California, headquarters is on track for completion this month.

BendPak, a global leader in car lifts and automotive service equipment, is building a new 70,000-square-foot warehouse next door to the 100,000-square-foot distribution center it opened near Mobile, Alabama, earlier this year. The facility is being expanded to further serve customers on the East Coast with shorter lead times for BendPak, Ranger, QuickJack, Autostacker, GrandPrix, JackPack, MaxJax and Dannmar lifts and garage equipment. The company is also expanding its California HQ this month.

Throughout its almost 50-year history, BendPak has constantly evolved to offer new products and services to meet changing customer desires. As the product line and customer base has grown, so has the need for more space.

BendPak's West Coast headquarters underwent a 70,000-square-foot expansion in 2017. The new shipping and receiving facility will bring its total footprint to more than 400,000 square feet.

Just 30 days after opening its Alabama distribution center this spring, BendPak purchased the adjoining property. Demolition of existing buildings is complete, and construction on the new facility is about to begin. It will provide additional inventory, staging and shipping space, as well as offices, a conference room and call center.

"It's hard to believe that construction is already underway," said BendPak Executive Vice President Jeff Kritzer. "When we initiate a plan, we don't like to waste time. Once a decision is made, it's all hands on deck. That's one thing I think we do better than anyone else. The idea of our first East Coast expansion only materialized in the fall of 2019, and yet just six short months later, we were already operational … and growing."

The new distribution center is strategically located in Mobile County, Alabama, in the heart of one of America's largest logistic hubs. It offers next-day or two-day delivery to a large portion of BendPak's customer base on the East Coast. BendPak's California headquarters and distribution multiplex handles shipping and order fulfilment services for approximately 15 western states. BendPak plans to continue its expansion efforts in order to improve geographic shipping advantages.

"This phase of expansion comes with an ambitious strategic vision, building upon our heritage of professional quality products," said BendPak President and CEO Don Henthorn. "We are focused on bringing our car lifts and garage equipment geographically closer to our customers to improve lead times and customer service."

About BendPak

BendPak Inc. is a global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax® and Dannmar®. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes and other garage equipment. For more information, visit www.bendpak.com or call (805) 933-9970.

