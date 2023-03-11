The booming property markets at risk of collapse

UK Map Houses

New build homes are among the properties most at risk of price falls this year, research suggests.

For years, low interest rates and the Help to Buy scheme allowed homeowners, predominantly younger people, to take on large amounts of debt, which pumped up house prices – especially for new builds.

But the trend is now expected to reverse, as the end of the Government subsidy and higher mortgage rates make new build estates less attractive.

Prices have soared by 57pc in places with high levels of homeowners with mortgages, compared with a 40pc uplift in areas with more homeowners who own their properties outright, according to Savills estate agents.

In the top 10pc of places where homes were owned with a mortgage, 21pc of sales over the last 10 years were new build homes. This was much greater than the 4.2pc in areas with the most outright owners.

However, Lucian Cook, of Savills, said these rises were at an end. “The more debt-dependent markets are going to be the ones that feel more of the pain over the course of 2023 and are probably going to be a bit slower to recover afterwards," he said.

In Bridge, a part of Dartford in Kent, new build sales made up 61pc of purchases in the past five years. Some 80pc of homeowners in the area have a mortgage. The average home there costs £307,193.

Other newly-developed areas that are now vulnerable to house price falls are Andover Downlands near Hampshire's Test Valley, Ebbsfleet, another area of Dartford, and new build town Cranbrook in East Devon. New builds made up 69pc to 70pc in these areas during the past five years and debt levels are the second-highest in the country and 73pc of homeowners there have mortgages.

Mr Cook said areas like these are now likely to see lower levels of housing market activity. “In a higher interest rate environment, the market becomes much more weighted towards those with more equity or simply as cash buyers,” he said. “We're turning to a market where cash is undoubtedly king.”

Story continues

Cash buyers are already driving an increasing proportion of housing activity because they are not affected by increasing mortgage rates. But they have greater flexibility on where they live and may not be interested in new build estates. New build homes are sold at a premium compared with older homes, and not all buyers view them as good value for money. First-time buyers opted for them because the Help to Buy scheme was only applicable to new builds.

Jonathan Hopper, of buying agents Garrington Property Finders, said prices were more likely to fall in these “vulnerable” areas.

“In those areas that have had strong price growth fuelled by cheap debt, that runway is ultimately going to sort of run out at some point,” he said.

Buyers are more likely to be able to negotiate hard in these areas because they will be under more pressure, he added.

“A lot of buyers who've bought in these locations with very cheap finance are in for a reality shock when they come to refinance,” Mr Hopper said. “And I don't think that's dawned on some who are on fixed rates who are going to find the repricing of that finance very difficult to achieve.”

He said there will be some owners who are forced to sell for financial reasons and will need to do so “aggressively” to get out. “We may see those areas being quite battered over the coming months,” he added.

Paul Cheshire, a former government adviser and emeritus professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science, said these areas tended to have younger populations, who will be hit hardest by the mortgage crunch.

“People who don't have mortgages are mainly much older, so where older people live, which tends to be in retirement places, you'll have more houses without mortgages,” he said. “You'll have more recent purchases and younger people in areas where there are more mortgages.”

Mr Cheshire said Help to Buy also had an inflationary impact on prices in these areas since its launch in 2013 by propping up demand, which is now plummeting.

Homeowners are least likely to be affected by high mortgage rates in places like Llangunllo with Norton in Powys, Sutton on Sea in East Lindsey and Beeston Regis and The Runtons in North Norfolk, the research found. This is because more than two thirds (71pc) of homeowners in these areas do not have mortgages.