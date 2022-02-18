Wall Street’s Tech-Powered Bond Boom Hit by Volatility

(Bloomberg) -- A tech-powered approach to credit trading hailed as the next big thing on Wall Street is stalling as volatility sweeps through the fixed-income world.

After almost two years of rapid growth, portfolio trading -- in which dealers move large baskets of bonds in one swoop, often using exchange-traded funds -- has lost ground in the last two months, according to Tradeweb Markets Inc. It’s estimated to have made up just 3.8% of U.S. corporate-bond volume in January, said the firm, down from a peak of 5.7% in November.

The decline tracks the broad turmoil across markets as investors adjust to a new era of monetary tightening, sparking a turbulent selloff in Treasuries and corporate credit. That’s made it difficult for bond desks to price the baskets of securities used in portfolio trades -- suggesting the much-touted strategy’s path to widespread adoption will not be as smooth as proponents hope.

“Dealers need a certain level of conviction in the pricing of a portfolio, since it’s generally a pretty large notional risk transfer,” said Kevin McPartland, head of research for market structure at Coalition Greenwich. “In volatile environments, portfolio trading in some cases provides an easy avenue to do bulk risk transfers. But in other cases, it can make it harder for dealers to set prices on those bonds when things are moving quickly.”

Portfolio trading has boomed in recent years amid the broader adoption of fixed-income ETFs and as the pandemic forced more transactions to be handled electronically. Despite the retrenchment since November, its share of volumes last month was more than double January 2019, Tradeweb said.

The firm’s data provide a rare insight into the practice, which is hard to quantify because of the fragmented market. Individual banks can price bond bundles using their own systems. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, offers its own fixed-income trading services.

A key competitor to Tradeweb is MarketAxess Holdings Inc., which provides some limited data. The firm recorded $5.4 billion in portfolio trades in January, its second-highest total in absolute terms. But portfolio trading’s share of fixed-income volume overall has declined since the end of November.

“We’re starting to see that it gets more difficult for dealers to manage the risk in large portfolios when there is a pickup in volatility,” Chief Executive Officer Rick McVey said on a recent earnings call. “As a result, we think that clients toggle back to bid and offer list and use Open Trading in a deeper and broader pool of liquidity during those periods.”

Portfolio trading was pioneered by the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and fueled by the growing popularity of fixed-income ETFs. That structure’s share creation and redemption mechanism makes it ideal for moving large blocks of assets into or out of a fund via specialized traders known as authorized participants.

Read more: Tech-Powered Bond Trades Are Booming as Liquidity Vanishes

Despite stumbling since November’s high-water mark, Tradeweb’s Ted Husveth doesn’t see the dropoff as anything more than a lull amid the volatility.

“To me, it doesn’t seem like a trend downward,” Husveth, managing director of U.S. credit, said in a phone interview. “I still see healthy volume of portfolio trades happening. I still see new clients adopting it as a protocol they want to use. I still see those trends continuing to point towards growth.”

Greenwich’s McPartland agrees. While bond market turbulence appears to have put a ceiling on growth for now, portfolio trading is on track to account for 8% to 10% of total fixed-income trading in the next year or so, he said.

“The three parties are the buy-side, the sell-side and the platforms, there’s been a lot of work done to improve the process,” McPartland said. “We should ultimately see volumes improve.”

(Corrects second paragraph and deckhead to show Tradeweb estimates are for the U.S. credit market.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.