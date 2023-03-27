Boon Kee Kew Is The CEO & Executive Director of Sanli Environmental Limited (Catalist:1E3) And They Just Picked Up 65% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Sanli Environmental Limited (Catalist:1E3) should definitely note that the CEO & Executive Director, Boon Kee Kew, recently paid S$0.07 per share to buy S$602k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 65%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sanli Environmental

In fact, the recent purchase by Boon Kee Kew was the biggest purchase of Sanli Environmental shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$0.088. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Sanli Environmental insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Sanli Environmental

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Sanli Environmental insiders own about S$7.3m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sanli Environmental Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Sanli Environmental insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Sanli Environmental is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

