Boone Beat

Apr. 3—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

March 29

11:20 p.m. — Someone suffering an apparent drug overdose was found lying in an alley, given Narcan and taken to a hospital, 300 block N. East Street, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff's Office

9:23 p.m. — About 10 shots fired northeast of 500 block Atlas Drive, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

3:18 p.m. — Alcohol overdose, 200 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Fire Department

2:11 p.m. — Stove fire, 9163 E. County Road 750 N., Sheridan, BCSO

12:02 p.m. — A couple waiting at her house for a plumber let a man in and took him to the water heater in the basement, but when the husband turned around, he saw the man's pants were undone and his hand was inside them at about 4 p.m. Monday, 300 block W. North Street, Lebanon, LPD

10:47 a.m. — A sick coyote was running around the property, 1400 block C.R. 300 W., Lebanon, BCSO

8 a.m. — A cat on the drive-thru windowsill won't go away and is holding up the line, 6200 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, BCSO

March 28

5:16 p.m. — A vehicle sped into a trail head parking lot, and the driver got out and did something to a female in the back, the caller videoed the encounter, there are at least three males in the car, 9900 block E. C.R. 600 S., Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

2:42 p.m. — Identity theft, 6200 block Veterans Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

1:35 p.m. — A suspect returned a truck battery he stole after his victim called police with evidence, 5000 block Serum Plant Road, Thorntown, BCSO, Thorntown Police Department

12:59 p.m. — Residential break-in, 1000 block W. C.R. 375 N., Lebanon, BCSO

12:27 p.m. — Cash and a Bluetooth speaker stolen, 500 block Nuthatch Drive, Zionsville, BCSO

11:20 a.m. — Identity theft, 1000 block Parkway Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

March 27

11:23 p.m. — A man is receiving death threats as he receives medical treatment at a hospital, 5100 block Willow Road, Zionsville, ZPD

7:51 p.m. — Domestic battery, 100 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

7:21 p.m. — A man in his 20s interrupted a women's Bible study to ask if he could sleep in the parking lot and promised to park out of the way, they locked the doors when he left, just in case, 4700 block W. 116th Street, Zionsville, ZPD

6:42 p.m. — Two theft reports, 6100 block Mills Drive, Whitestown, WPD

5:09 p.m. — A man drove himself to a hospital after being shot in the leg, he said a handgun in his pocket went off while he spoke to another man, 8100 block Oak Street, Zionsville, BCSO, WPD, ZPD

4:06 p.m. — Police dispatched a sick raccoon sitting in the middle of the road, first block Woodard Bluff, Zionsville, ZPD

12:27 p.m. — Explosion heard but no evidence found, Pine Ridge Drive and U.S. 421, Zionsville, BCSO

12:09 p.m. — A woman bought a car and the dealer gave her an invalid title, now she can't register the vehicle, 800 block S. U.S. 421, Zionsville, BCSO

10:41 a.m. — An employee stole shoes, 100 block S. Mount Zion Road, Lebanon, LPD