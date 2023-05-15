Boone Beat

May 15—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

May 15

12:37 a.m. — Two people heard three gunshots near the Catholic Church, 500 block E. Pearl Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

12:19 a.m. — About five gunshots heard in the distances, 1800 block Clover Lane, Lebanon, LPD

May 14

7:26 p.m. — A handgun and other property were stolen, 1300 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

7:21 p.m. — A minor received threatening messages, possibly from his girlfriend's father, 4000 block Wild Wood Court, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Zionsville Police Department

6:49 p.m. — Yelling match, 700 block N. Lafayette Avenue, Lebanon, LPD

6:32 p.m. — Two vehicles burglarized, theft from one of them, 7400 block Independence Drive, Zionsville, BCSO

5:48 p.m. — Car burglarized and purse stolen, victims were fishing at the time and think they saw the people who did it, 700 block E. Noble Street, Lebanon, LPD

5:11 p.m. — Field fire, 5500 N. U.S. 52, Thorntown, Thorntown Sugar Creek Fire Department

4:30 p.m. — Someone rummaged through two vehicles in a garage, 6200 block Meadowview Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

3:50 p.m. — Someone called a man and said he had the title to his moped and that it was stolen, the victim had the correct paperwork and police assured him he owned it legally after checking the vehicle identification number, 200 block E. Green Street, Lebanon, LPD

3:50 p.m. — A man wearing a tie dye shirt and shorts hit a woman's face twice over an argument about pizza, 2900 block W. County Road 750 S., Lebanon, BCSO

1:07 p.m. — "(Grandpa) is drunk and out of whiskey," 400 block W. Elm Street, Lebanon, LPD

12:59 p.m. — A person in a pickup truck is staring a man down while he tends to his mother-in-law's grave, 3200 block N. C.R. 900 W., Thorntown, BCSO

11:46 a.m. — A male with pink hair keeps jumping out of his car and running around and yelling, 1000 block Campbell Street, Lebanon, LPD

Story continues

11:29 a.m. — A baby raccoon had seizures in a woman's yard, police put it down, 5400 block S. C.R. 950 E., Zionsville, BCSO

11:01 a.m. — A woman needs paperwork for an upcoming trip and her husband won't let her into his office to get the paperwork, she needs to leave tomorrow, 5400 block S. C.R. 700 E., Whitestown, BCSO

10:55 a.m. — A man across the street told the caller he would gut him with a knife, let his dog pee and poop in his drive, listen in on his phone calls, and told a friend he would gut the caller from head to toe, 400 block W. Elm Street, Lebanon, LPD

9:36 a.m. — Vehicle burgled and property stolen overnight, 7700 block Beck Lane, Zionsville, BCSO

9:12 a.m. — Computer, prescription pad and other items stolen from car overnight, 7300 block English Way, Zionsville, BCSO

6:53 a.m. — A couple has video of their car being broken into overnight. Someone took a wallet and tried to use the debit cards, 6100 block Burgin Drive, Whitestown, WPD

May 13

10:51 p.m. — Registration stolen from vehicle, 7100 block Purcell Drive, Zionsville, WPD

10:45 p.m. — Someone egged a house after the homeowner filed a complaint against a neighbor for speeding a week ago, 6600 block W. C.R. 200 E., Lebanon, BCSO

8:32 p.m. — Someone broke into a car and the registration is missing, 7100 block Purcell Drive, Zionsville, WPD

8:23 p.m. — Sports bag containing shoes, money and sunglasses stolen from car, 6400 block Concord Drive, Zionsville, BCSO

9:27 p.m. — Attempted burglary of a shed, 600 block Smiley Street, Lebanon, LPD

9:27 p.m. — People with flashlights are inside a house under renovation, 100 block W. Ball Avenue, Lebanon, LPD

9:15 p.m. — People have been shooting all day next door, police found they had a good backstop but were finishing for the day, 1300 block W. C.R. 300 S., Lebanon, LPD

6 p.m. — A boy paid for shoes online but never received them, 4300 block Creekside Pass, Zionsville, ZPD

3:49 p.m. — Wallet stolen from vehicle overnight, 3700 block Lilac Lane, Whitestown, WPD

2:09 p.m. — Barn ransacked and mower stolen, 4500 block S. C.R. 100 E., Lebanon, BCSO

12:42 p.m. — Watch taken from car, 3800 block Lilac Lane, Whitestown, WPD

12:43 p.m. — Shed burgled, 1400 block Yates Street, Lebanon, LPD

12:03 p.m. — Car burgled, 3800 block Lilac Lane, Whitestown, WPD

10:09 a.m. — Dump trucks and semi-trucks that are overweight are using the road and have been asked to stop once before, 3500 block W. C.R. 400 N., Thorntown, BCSO

9:41 a.m. — A 3-year-old fell of an older brother's shoulder at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1300 E. C.R. 100 S., Lebanon, Lebanon Fire Department

8:14 a.m. — Things stolen from vehicle, 400 block N. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD

8:10 a.m. — Someone rifled through a woman's vehicle, 6500 block Daffodil Lane, Whitestown, WPD

4:02 a.m. — Four minor males tried to break into the caller's car in the parking lot, they were wearing all black clothing, credit and identification cards are lying on the ground, vehicles have been ransacked, 6500 block Daffodil Lane, Whitestown, WPD

3:35 a.m. — A man's ex-fiancé's best friend yelled and punched him, 6300 block Flag Stop Drive, Whitestown, WPD

3:15 a.m. — A man called police to report that he withdrew money from an ATM but didn't get all the money, asked what he was wearing so police could find him, the man said he was naked, 100 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

1:46 p.m. — Shed burgled, 1500 block Caraway Street, Lebanon, LPD

May 12

10:06 p.m. — Construction materials taken, Rogers Parkway and Marketplace Drive, Zionsville, ZPD

6:42 p.m. — A woman thought she heard a gunshot and the dogs freaked out, 700 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD

2:46 p.m. — Trailer stolen, 6000 block Commerce Drive, Lebanon, WPD

1:39 p.m. — A drone flew by a woman's window and there was random knocking at her door overnight, then a tall man with a bowl cut approached her, police promised extra patrols in the area, 6200 block Central Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD

9:52 a.m. — A neighbor is making too much noise with equipment building a pond on the property line, 9500 block E. C.R. 100 N., Whitestown, BCSO