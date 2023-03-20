Boone Beat

Mar. 20—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

March 18

11:56 p.m. — Shots fired by someone parked near grain bins, vehicle left, bullet holes found in trailer and grain bins, County Road 700 E. and 100 N., Whitestown, Boone County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon, Whitestown, and Zionsville police departments.

11:26 p.m. — Wood fire behind a home, 700 block W. Plum Street, Thorntown, Thorntown Sugar Creek Fire Department

7:41 p.m. — A woman stole a full cart of groceries, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

3:12 p.m. — Unauthorized activity on a bank card, 400 block N. Park Street, Lebanon, LPD

1:32 p.m. — A woman had been staying in a friend's RV for two months, and now the friend shut off electricity to the camper, 600 block W. Walnut Street, Lebanon, LPD

1:12 p.m. — Boxed-in trailer stolen, 200 block W. C.R. 700 N., Lebanon, LPD

11:36 a.m. — Flames shooting from a chimney, 8610 E. C.R. 50 S., Zionsville, BCSO

10:32 a.m. — A woman observed a mother with four or five children in a store, one of the children, a girl, was very thin with matted hair and a bruised face, two of the boys were picking on her, and the mother was yelling at her, the caller asked the girl if she was okay, the girl was shaking and crying, the caller got the mother's license number, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

9:45 a.m. — Burglary, tools and other property stolen, 4200 block N. C.R. 150 W, Lebanon, BCSO

2:11 a.m. — A man called police because his fiancé was trying to put her hands on him after he found her drunk and naked at a neighbor's house when she didn't come home on time from a late night of drinking, 6400 block Tacoma Boulevard, Whitestown, WPD, BCSO

1:48 a.m. — Residential door kicked in, 7100 block Purcell Drive, Zionsville, WPD

March 17

11:02 p.m. — Sophomores may have egged a home, Stone Creek Drive and C.R. 300 S., Zionsville, ZPD

10:04 p.m. — Overdose of sleeping pills, 1200 block W. Ind. 32, Lebanon, Boone County EMS

9:13 p.m. — Suspicious vehicles are cruising the area, there have been several break-ins over the past few nights, construction representative said Facebook posts about the area and abandoned houses are drawing people looking to break in, 4100 block N. C.R. 150 W., Lebanon, BCSO

5:21 p.m. — Drag racing, between a Mustang and a small blue car, C.R. 650 W. and 50 S., Lebanon, BCSO

5:11 p.m. — Cell phone was stolen in a store while the phone owner shopped, 1100 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

1:57 p.m. — A man began coming outside without pants and exposing himself in summer and continues to do so, 400 block Mulberry Street, Zionsville, ZPD

1:36 p.m. — A man stole an Advance woman's credit card in a store, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

10:38 a.m. — Stray cow, C.R. 400 N. and Hazelrigg Road, Thorntown, BCSO

8:43 a.m. — A neighbor's large German Shepherd ate through a cable tether and climbed a 6-foot fence to escape and ran at the caller's ducks and chickens, 4400 block N. C.R. 900 W., Thorntown, BCSO

March 16

4:33 p.m. — A co-worker stole money from several employees, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

4:46 p.m. — A boy hit his girlfriend and she hit him back, bloodying his lip, 6100 block Mills Drive, Whitestown, WPD

1:39 p.m. — Firefighters removed a faulty microwave from a home after it emitted smoke, 1000 block Evelyn Way, Lebanon, LPD

11:55 a.m. — Two firearms found and taken to the police station for safekeeping, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD

9:42 a.m. — Two cats trapped in the duct work, 6200 block S. C.R. 800 E., Zionsville, BCSO