Boone Beat

Apr. 7—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

April 6

7:15 a.m. — Chimney fire, 9100 block N. County Road 300 E., Kirklin, Lebanon Fire Department

5:22 a.m. — Tires slashed on a Range Rover, 500 block E. Walnut Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

7:17 p.m. — Teen drug overdose, 1100 block Helena Drive, Lebanon, Boone County EMS

6:50 p.m. — A man reported that another man hit the back of his head and threatened to kill him, 400 block W. Elm Street, Lebanon, LPD

6:48 p.m. — Two people knocked on the door and threatened to take a woman's U-Haul, 400 block W. Elm Street, Lebanon, LPD

6:47 p.m. — One person was arrested after someone reported an intoxicated driver with a preschooler passenger, 6100 block Westhaven Drive, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff's Office

2:54 p.m. — A former employee threatened an employee, 400 block S. Enterprise Boulevard, Lebanon, LPD

12:18 p.m. — Tree down in the roadway, County Roads 500 S. and 900 W., Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department

12:28 p.m. — Two semi tractors crashed and overturned, northbound lanes shut down about an hour and a half, Interstate 65 mile marker 135, Lebanon, BCSO, LFD

12:11 p.m. — Heavy wind and rain reported by an LPD officer, Ind. 39 and I-65, Lebanon

11:55 a.m. — Tornado on the ground reported in New Ross, advised county to take shelter, BCSO, JPD

10:05 a.m. — Tree blocking the roadway, 4200 block E. C.R. 750 N., Lebanon, BCSO

10:09 a.m. — A teen threatened via social media to kill a Lebanon teen, police spoke with their parents, 200 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD

10:02 a.m. — Thorntown Elementary School went into lockdown when a man came to a door asking for a flag and then moved into the construction area, police learned he was okay, 200 W. Mill St., Thorntown, BCSO

9:32 a.m. — Tree parts in the roadway, 6200 block W. C.R. 800 S., Jamestown, BCSO

9:17 a.m. — Tree on power lines, C.R. 650 S. and C.R. 800 E., Zionsville, BCSO

9:17 a.m. — Tree down and smoking, 600 block W. C.R. 350 N., Lebanon, BCSO

9:15 a.m. — A tree fell onto a house and through the roof, 900 block W. Poplar Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Fire Department

9:15 a.m. — Tree in the roadway, County Roads 450 N. and 500 W., Thorntown, BCSO

9:12 a.m. — Tree down, 2900 block S. C.R. 575 E., Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

9:09 a.m. — Large tree fell onto a house, 200 block E. Main Street, Jamestown, BCSO

8:57 a.m. — Jeep hit a tree that was down in the intersection, 500 block W. C.R. 250 N., Lebanon, LFD

8:51 a.m. — High winds, Ind. 267 and C.R. 550 S., Lebanon, BCSO

8:50 a.m. — A tree fell onto a house, 170 block N. 9th Street, Zionsville, ZPD

8:45 a.m. — Construction fence blown over and debris in the roadway, Lebanon and South Streets, Lebanon, LPD

8:40 a.m. — Portable toilet overturned by the winds and "road closed" sign blown away at overpass, Ind. 75 and Interstate 74, Jamestown, BCSO, JPD

April 4

3:10 a.m. — A man's gun was stolen, but he's not sure when, 6100 block N. Ind. 39, Lebanon, BCSO

April 3

10:13 p.m. — Children were returned to their parents after being caught climbing a ladder to a roof, 7000 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, BCSO, WPD

9:30 p.m. — A thief returned a washer and dryer after their owner reported them stolen, 500 block W. Esplanade Street, Lebanon, LPD

7:43 p.m. — A nicely dressed man in a silver colored SUV flashed lights at another motorist so she would stop, then he asked her for money and tried to get her to leave her vehicle, Lebanon and High streets, Jamestown, Advance Police Department, Jamestown Police Department, BCSO

7:09 p.m. — A man was walking his dogs when another dog walker's dog got away from her and bit the man and his dog, and the woman didn't apologize, 600 block W. Poplar Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

6:19 p.m. — Lost or stolen passports, 6400 block Luria Lane, Zionsville, WPD

6:19 p.m. — Grass fire, 8800 block N. County Road 900 E., Sheridan, Thorntown Fire Department

5:29 p.m. — Children are on top of the building, 300 block E. Thompson Street, Lebanon, LPD

5:04 p.m. — A pedestrian has a gun stuffed into her waistband without a holster, 106th Street and Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, ZPD

4:26 p.m. — A woman received a call from a scammer claiming her credit card had been used in other states, she was advised to watch for charges on her account and freeze the credit, 9700 block Cherryleaf Court, Indianapolis, ZPD

2:10 p.m. — Identity fraud, 900 Edwards Drive, Lebanon, LPD

11:41 a.m. — A man reported that someone opened a window and all he saw of them was their hand, police checked the window and said it had undisturbed spider webs as if it hadn't been opened in some time, 400 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD

10:18 a.m. — Residential door kicked in, 500 block W. Esplanade Street, Lebanon, LPD

9:15 a.m. — Fire doused in a yard, 1302 Lafayette Avenue, Lebanon, LFD

8:30 a.m. — Someone opened a fraudulent cell phone account in the caller's name, 4500 block Sunflower Court, Zionsville, ZPD