Boone Beat

March 21

7:49 a.m. — A man hit a raccoon in Westfield, it's still stuck in his grill and won't come out, food set out for the raccoon, 4200 block S. County Road 500 E., Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

March 20

8:47 p.m. — An older gentleman showed up with a motor scooter that died, he won't say who he is and appears to be lost, said he's in big trouble, 800 block W. Esplanade Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

5:39 p.m. — A man found paraphernalia and methamphetamine after his son was arrested, 8000 block N. C.R. 200 E., Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff's Office

2:02 p.m. — Someone fraudulently opened a credit card with the caller's name and information, 6000 block Roxbury Place, Zionsville, BCSO

1:58 p.m. — The caller ordered something online and the package has "help me" written on it, 6000 block Crabapple Drive, Whitestown, WPD

1:31 p.m. — A man owns gas stations that have special coffee makers that a coffee distributor supplies to gas stations and not sold to anyone, he found one of his coffee makers listed in Facebook, the serial number matches his, but he doesn't know when it was stolen or from which store, police needed more information than he could provide so he asked if he could just handle it himself, police suggested that he contact the seller and negotiate the machine's return but warned him not to just meet up with the seller and take the machine, 900 block Monument Drive, Lebanon, LPD

12:19 p.m. — A homeowner complained that a contractor refuses to install screen doors, first block Lost Run Lane, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

11:32 a.m. — A person was in the pole barn last night and the property owner has video, 10000 block E. C.R. 200 N., Sheridan, BCSO

10:05 a.m. — A man was given a verbal warning for not cleaning up after his dog, then he returned to pick up the poo on a sidewalk, Lafayette Avenue and Washington Street, Lebanon, LPD