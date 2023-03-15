Boone Beat
Mar. 15—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
March 15
1:33 a.m. — Drug overdose, a passenger ingested narcotics during a traffic stop, Interstate 65 mile marker 129, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Zionsville Fire Department
March 14
6:57 p.m. — A woman received death threats via her cell phone, 100 block W. Washington Street, Thorntown, Thorntown Police Department
6:44 p.m. — A man is boxing the caller's video doorbell camera, the caller thinks he's messed up on dope, 300 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
1:17 p.m. — The father of a child in foster care threatened the foster parents, 3900 block S. County Road 950 E., Zionsville, BCSO
8:49 a.m. — Stolen vehicle, 2300 block Crest Drive, Lebanon, LPD