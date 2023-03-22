Boone Beat

Mar. 22—Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:

March 22

6:28 a.m. — A pickup truck driver is throwing water and beer bottles at a semi-tractor as they drive along Interstate 65 at the 147 mile marker, Thorntown, Boone County Sheriff's Office

3:51 a.m. — A foreign driver who had no taillights didn't realized they needed to pull over for police, but they learned, I-65 mile marker 132, Whitestown, BCSO, Whitestown Police Department

1:20 a.m. — Medics were called to care for someone who vomited after using marijuana, 900 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Boone County EMS

March 21

7:01 p.m. — A man returned home to find his apartment broken into and several items missing from his safe, 1500 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

4:35 p.m. — Identity theft, 6200 block Veterans Drive, Whitestown, WPD

4:32 p.m. — Attempted phone scam, 600 block S. Main Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

3:52 p.m. — A man failed to remove the license plate when he sold his car and is now receiving bills for toll roads in Illinois, 2000 block E. County Road 750 S., Lebanon, LPD

3:50 p.m. — Pills stolen or missing, 200 block E. Superior Street, Lebanon, LPD

3:47 p.m. — A man near a red muscle car is wearing a bandana on his head, holding brass knuckles and screaming profanities, 100 block N. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD

2:14 p.m. — Someone found a firearm and bullets and wants to give them to police, U.S. 52 and Ind. 47, Thorntown, BCSO

1:18 p.m. — A male wearing his hat backwards and driving a vehicle with a handicap plate ran the caller off the road, Camp and Lebanon streets, Lebanon, LPD

1:16 p.m. — A burn barrel tipped, lighting straw, and flames are approaching a propane tank and house, 970 W. C.R. 450 N., Lebanon, Thorntown Fire Department

10:36 a.m. — Someone obtained a loan by fraudulently using the caller's name and Social Security number, 6100 block Ringtail Circle, Zionsville, WPD

7:49 a.m. — A man hit a raccoon in Westfield, it's still stuck in his grill and won't come out, food set out for the raccoon, 4200 block S. C.R. 500 E., Whitestown, WPD

March 20

8:47 p.m. — An older gentleman showed up with a motor scooter that died, he won't say who he is and appears to be lost, said he's in big trouble, 800 block W. Esplanade Street, Lebanon, LPD

5:39 p.m. — A man found paraphernalia and methamphetamine after his son was arrested, 8000 block N. C.R. 200 E., Lebanon, BCSO

2:02 p.m. — Someone fraudulently opened a credit card with the caller's name and information, 6000 block Roxbury Place, Zionsville, BCSO

1:58 p.m. — The caller ordered something online and the package has "help me" written on it, 6000 block Crabapple Drive, Whitestown, WPD

1:31 p.m. — A man owns gas stations that have special coffee makers that a coffee distributor supplies to gas stations and are not sold to anyone, he found one of his coffee makers listed in Facebook, the serial number matches his, but he doesn't know when it was stolen or from which store, police needed more information than he could provide so he asked if he could just handle it himself, police suggested that he contact the seller and negotiate the machine's return but warned him not to just meet up with the seller and take the machine, 900 block Monument Drive, Lebanon, LPD

12:19 p.m. — A homeowner complained that a contractor refuses to install screen doors, first block Lost Run Lane, Zionsville, ZPD

11:32 a.m. — A person was in the pole barn last night and the property owner has video, 10000 block E. C.R. 200 N., Sheridan, BCSO

10:05 a.m. — A man was given a verbal warning for not cleaning up after his dog, then he returned to pick up the poo on a sidewalk, Lafayette Avenue and Washington Street, Lebanon, LPD