Boone Beat

March 14

7:48 a.m. — Large flames from two debris fires, County Roads 100 N. and 700 E., Sheridan, Boone County Sheriff's Office

12:37 a.m. — Prostitution, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department

12:20 a.m. — A scary looking man is at a house where he shouldn't be, 300 block W. Green Street, Lebanon, LPD

March 13

5:28 a.m. — Someone threatened to release explicit photos of a teen boy on social media if he doesn't pay them $750, Zionsville, WPD

4:44 p.m. — A man received a bill from Texas for services obtained by fraudulently using his information, first block N. High Street, Jamestown, Advance Police Department, BCSO

1:23 p.m. — A collection agency contacted a woman about an account that was fraudulently created with her information, 4700 block Austin Trace, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department

11:47 a.m. — Kia Soul stolen, 9400 block Hunt Club Road, Zionsville, ZPD

11:28 a.m. — Tires stolen, 6300 block Center Drive, Whitestown, WPD

8:58 a.m. — Semitrailer drivers unloading construction equipment for the Eli Lilly project have awakened a man twice recently and he wants to know if the noise ordinance is being violated, simply driving by is not a violation, but work is not to begin until after 7 a.m., police will patrol to monitor the situation, County Roads 1460 W. and 450 N., Lebanon, BCSO

March 12

11:03 p.m. — A co-worker stole money from many people, police visited, money returned, 2400 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department

7:38 p.m. — Someone threw trash into the yard, 1100 block Cedars Court, Lebanon, LPD

12:32 p.m. — A man's ex-wife keeps renewing a trailer in his name, although she was supposed to register it in her name after the divorce, and he keeps getting her bills for toll roads, 200 block E. Franklin Street, Thorntown, BCSO

12:09 p.m. — Several Social Security cards missing from home safe after workers were in the house over time, 3900 block Strafford Court, Zionsville, BCSO

10:41 a.m. — Two dogs attacked and bit a runner, they are on his property now and he wants to know if he can shoot them, 7200 block S. County Road 775 E., Zionsville, BCSO, ZPD